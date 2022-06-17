Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Darwin Practice report

Darwin Supercars: Van Gisbergen tops Practice 2

Shane van Gisbergen ended the Friday running for the Darwin Triple Crown as the pacesetter.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Listen to this article

The Kiwi stormed to the top early in the session with a 1m05.420s, the best time of the weekend so far.

It proved to be unbeatable even in the end-of-session happy hour, Andre Heimgartner going closest to knocking van Gisbergen off, but falling four-hundredths short.

"We put new tyres on and had a go," said van Gisbergen. "We ended up pretty fast, but the last run I didn't improve, so we de-tuned it a little bit and I drove bad. We can tune that up."

Anton De Pasquale was third fastest ahead of Dick Johnson Racing teammate Will Davison, just two hundredths separating the Shell Ford pair.

Mark Winterbottom led the way for Team 18 with the fifth fastest time followed by Practice 1 pacesetter Chaz Mostert and Triple Eight rookie Broc Feeney.

Cam Waters was the best Tickford car in eighth from David Reynolds and Brodie Kostecki.

James Courtney gave his crew some evening work by clobbering the wall at Turn 10 midway through the session. The veteran locked his inside front tyre on the way into the corner, bounced over the gravel and into the barrier.

"I just snagged the front left corner," he said. "It's very unforgiving, not a lot of run-off there. It's disappointing. There's a bit of work for the guys tonight now."

The Darwin Triple Crown continues with qualifying at 11:45am local time tomorrow.

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.4203
2 8 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.4635 0.0432 0.0432
3 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 1'05.5085 0.0882 0.0450
4 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 1'05.5211 0.1008 0.0126
5 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.5958 0.1755 0.0747
6 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.6660 0.2457 0.0702
7 88 Broc Feeney
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.7165 0.2962 0.0505
8 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 1'05.7433 0.3230 0.0268
9 26 Australia David Reynolds
Ford Mustang GT 1'05.7802 0.3599 0.0369
10 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.8158 0.3955 0.0356
11 10 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Ford Mustang GT 1'05.8240 0.4037 0.0082
12 34 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.8757 0.4554 0.0517
13 76 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.8811 0.4608 0.0054
14 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.9119 0.4916 0.0308
15 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.9134 0.4931 0.0015
16 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.9254 0.5051 0.0120
17 14 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.9377 0.5174 0.0123
18 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.9826 0.5623 0.0449
19 2 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 1'06.0047 0.5844 0.0221
20 27 Jayden Ojeda
Holden Commodore ZB 1'06.0162 0.5959 0.0115
21 56 Australia Jake Kostecki
Ford Mustang GT 1'06.0517 0.6314 0.0355
22 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 1'06.0575 0.6372 0.0058
23 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 1'06.1249 0.7046 0.0674
24 5 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 1'06.1745 0.7542 0.0496
25 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 1'06.1808 0.7605 0.0063
26 55 Australia Thomas Randle
Ford Mustang GT 1'06.4381 1.0178 0.2573
27 78 Zak Best
Ford Mustang GT 1'06.6366 1.2163 0.1985
