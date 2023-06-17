Subscribe
Supercars / Hidden Valley Qualifying report

Darwin Supercars: Waters storms to season-first pole

Cam Waters sealed his first pole position of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship season at Hidden Valley.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
MH1_1514.JPG

Waters made a ropey start to the three-part knockout qualifying, only sneaking through Q1 with the 20th fastest time.

From there he was rapid, though, becoming the only driver so far this weekend to dip under the 1m06s bracket in both remaining segments.

In Q2 it was a 1m05.998s that put Waters on top, before he lowered the benchmark to a 1m05.902s in Q3 to secure pole.

"She's been hooked up over one lap this weekend," said Waters. "It's been up and down a little bit, but we've got a nice little window [the car is] working in. Q1 was a bit nervous, we were 20th trying to save a set [of tyres]. But it paid off for us.

"I couldn't be happier, I've just got to convert this to a win."

Waters will be joined on the front row by Broc Feeney who led the way for the Triple Eight squad.

Mark Winterbottom qualified an impressive third ahead of Shane van Gisbergen, who was recovering from a horror run in practice yesterday.

Will Davison was the next-best Ford in fifth while hometown hero Bryce Fullwood will start from the outside of the third row.

James Golding qualified seventh ahead of PremiAir Racing teammate Tim Slade, followed by Scott Pye and Thomas Randle.

There were some genuine surprises in Q2 with neither driver from the in-form Erebus squad making it through.

Brodie Kostecki will start 11th while Will Brown was only good enough for 19th on the grid.

Practice pacesetter Anton De Pasquale was another shock omission from the final segment, particularly as he was fastest in Q1. He'll start today's first race from 12th.

"I didn't do the world's best lap, but it's so close out there," said the Shell Ford driver. "We know our car is pretty fast. We're in 12th, we'll chip from there."

Chaz Mostert, meanwhile, was surprisingly upbeat after qualifying 17th having struggled for pace in the first segment of qualifying.

"I can't be too disheartened," he said. "I felt after the first run in quali we were genuinely 26th. We had a bit of swing between the first and second set of tyres, and for us to be in Q2 was a win.

"To be a tenth and a half off Q3, and have a bit of direction where to go with the car, I'm not sad about it."

Mostert's Walkinshaw Andretti United teammate Nick Percat did actually end up dead last on the grid in what was a shocker of a session for the Ford squad.

Percat had some decent company in exiting Q1, though, with David Reynolds also bowing out with a 23rd grid spot.

The first of three sprint races kicks off at 3:25pm local time.

2023 Darwin Triple Crown qualifying results

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 1'05.9027
2 88 Broc Feeney
Chevrolet 1'06.0085 0.1058 0.1058
3 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Chevrolet 1'06.1283 0.2256 0.1198
4 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Chevrolet 1'06.1934 0.2907 0.0651
5 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 1'06.2747 0.3720 0.0813
6 14 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Chevrolet 1'06.4682 0.5655 0.1935
7 31 Australia James Golding
Chevrolet 1'06.5066 0.6039 0.0384
8 23 Australia Tim Slade
Chevrolet 1'06.6638 0.7611 0.1572
9 20 Australia Scott Pye
Chevrolet 1'06.7304 0.8277 0.0666
10 55 Australia Thomas Randle
Ford Mustang GT 1'06.7410 0.8383 0.0106
11 99 Brodie Kostecki
Chevrolet 1'06.2908 0.3881
12 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 1'06.3038 0.4011 0.0130
13 34 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Chevrolet 1'06.3403 0.4376 0.0365
14 19 Matthew Payne
Ford Mustang GT 1'06.3519 0.4492 0.0116
15 8 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Chevrolet 1'06.3860 0.4833 0.0341
16 35 Cameron Hill
Chevrolet 1'06.4383 0.5356 0.0523
17 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Ford Mustang GT 1'06.4418 0.5391 0.0035
18 888 Australia Zane Goddard
Chevrolet 1'06.4667 0.5640 0.0249
19 9 Australia Will Brown
Chevrolet 1'06.5315 0.6288 0.0648
20 5 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 1'06.5561 0.6534 0.0246
21 56 Declan Fraser
Ford Mustang GT 1'06.4663 0.5636
22 3 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Ford Mustang GT 1'06.4700 0.5673 0.0037
23 26 Australia David Reynolds
Ford Mustang GT 1'06.4747 0.5720 0.0047
24 4 Australia Jack Smith
Chevrolet 1'06.4842 0.5815 0.0095
25 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Chevrolet 1'06.6094 0.7067 0.1252
26 2 Australia Nick Percat
Ford Mustang GT 1'06.7060 0.8033 0.0966
