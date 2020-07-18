Supercars
Supercars / Breaking news

Darwin to host next two Supercars rounds

Darwin to host next two Supercars rounds
By:
Jul 18, 2020, 4:37 AM

Darwin will officially host the next two Supercars race weekend, following confirmation of a double-header at Hidden Valley.

It's long been expected that Supercars would extend its stay in the Top End, adding a second round alongside the Darwin Triple Crown that will take place on August 8-9.

That's now been confirmed, with a Darwin SuperSprint now locked in on the August 15-16 weekend.

The move is aimed at squeezing as much racing in as possible while the Victorian teams are in exile, with interstate teams set to base themselves in Queensland before heading to the Northern Territory in just over a fortnight.

Crowds will be let in to both Darwin rounds, with 4500 tickets on offer for all four days of racing.

“This is an incredible opportunity for the Territory. Darwin has never hosted more than one weekend of Supercars racing per year, and to have two on the calendar is great news," said Northern Territory Major Events CEO Tim Watsford.

“With limited tickets available to the BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown this year due to COVID-19 precautions, the Darwin SuperSprint means there are more chances for Territorians to see their heroes in action.

“It also means great exposure for the Territory, with the Supercars teams in town for longer than usual, and the Territory beamed across the motorsports world two weekends in a row.

“We are the safest place in Australia right now, and one of the safest in the world. This doubleheader of Supercars racing is testament to that.”

Supercars CEO Sean Seamer added: "We’re thrilled to have locked in this double-header with the Northern Territory Government for two weeks of racing in August.

“I would like to thank Chief Minister Michael Gunner and NT Health for working with Supercars on this concept, which allows for us to make the most out of our key Northern legs of this year’s championship.

“Darwin is such a special event for the championship and a real favourite of the teams, drivers and fans."

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

