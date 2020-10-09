Davison eyeing race-winning return in 2021

The 38-year-old is a somewhat unexpected player in the Supercars silly season, given he started this year as a well-established member of Tickford Racing's four-car line-up.

That was until COVID-19 took hold in Australia, Davison forced out of the Ford team back in May after Milwaukee Tools pulled its funding due to the pandemic.

A full-time return next season seems likely, though, Davison rumoured to be in the mix for a number of different seats.

The most persistent of those rumours is that he's headed back to Dick Johnson Racing/DJR Team Penske, where his Supercars career started back in the mid-2000s.

There are a number of question marks regarding the powerhouse squad's short-term future, with Team Penske yet to commit to its Supercars programme beyond the end of this season.

However the team is expected to continue regardless of Penske investment, through current part-owners Dick Johnson and Ryan Story.

It's likely to need at least one fresh driver as well, with Scott McLaughlin poised for a full-time IndyCar switch next year, while Fabian Coulthard's future with the squad is equally uncertain.

That's where Davison could come in, he and out-of-contract Erebus driver Anton De Pasquale both linked to DJRTP seats next season.

When pressed on a potential DJRTP deal, Davison told Motorsport.com: "There's nothing I can really say at the moment about that.

"I've spoken to nearly every team in pitlane, to be honest with you. It's been a really interesting process. Some of the conversations I've had have been pretty surprising, with people wanting to potentially do something.

"There are so many balls in the air, so much uncertainty, and bit-by-bit some of those conversations have evolved and some things have certainly escalated.

"There's a lot going on as we speak and I can't really elaborate much more. There's quite a few different scenarios.

"I feel quite good about things, but I'm a realist. I know there's a few things to shake out.

"But it's been nice to see the support I have from the people in the know in the sport. Some really high-end, high-up people, who know what has gone on in the last 10 years, still really believe in me. They think I can still seriously get the job done."

Other options for Davison include teaming up with Tim Blanchard, who could move his Racing Entitlements Contract away from Brad Jones Racing, or even a return to Tickford Racing, depending on what James Courtney and Boost Mobile decide to do next year.

But while Davison admits he's motivated to get back in a full-time seat, he's not necessarily willing to take anything on offer, his focus still on winning races and contending for titles.

"I don't think the sport owes anybody anything, I've made that clear all along," he said. "But I still feel like I've got a burning fire in my belly to continue and not go out the way I went out.

"It's unusual times for everyone in our sport, but I've been working hard to get back in and finish my career on a good note. I still feel like I've got a bit to achieve.

"It's a tough game and I've been doing everything I can, and more, to make sure I'm back in there doing what I love doing. Hopefully everything happens for a reason and I can be out there having a good crack [in 2021].

"I don't want to just make up the numbers. I'd love to think I can be back in a race-winning situation."

Davison will return to the grid for next weekend's Bathurst 1000, where he'll partner Cam Waters in the Monster-back Tickford Mustang.