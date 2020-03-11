Sign in
Supercars / Breaking news

Davison replaces Courtney at Team Sydney

Davison replaces Courtney at Team Sydney
By:
Mar 11, 2020, 3:15 AM

Alex Davison will race the #19 Team Sydney Holden for the remainder of the 2020 Supercars season.

Davison will effectively replace James Courtney in the Team Sydney entry, following the 2010 series champ's sensational split with the squad after the Adelaide 500.

It will be Davison first full-time Supercars campaign since he raced a Tickford Ford in 2013, his programme having been split between Porsches and the Supercars enduro races since then.

He did, however, make a pair of sprint round appearances for LD Motorsport in 2017.

The Team Sydney Holden will be backed by beef jerky maker Local Legends.

“I’m excited to be back in the Supercars championship full-time with Team Sydney," said Davison.

"I’ve missed racing Supercars a lot and am still as passionate and motivated as ever to go racing.

"I can’t wait to get on track Thursday and am looking forward to working and growing with Team Sydney throughout the year.”

Team Sydney boss Jonathon Webb said Davison was already being considered as an enduro driver for 2020, which made him the logical choice to replace Courtney.

“Alex was in the forefront of our endurance cup drivers list, we’d been communicating prior to James’ departure from Team Sydney," he explained.

"So when the opportunity arose for Alex to take a full-time seat in a Team Sydney Supercar, it was an easy decision to place him in car #19 for the remainder of the season.

“The team is focused on the long haul. We knew that the restructure our team has undertaken this season was not going to be easy. We are committed to the project and providing benefit to our Sydney base, our sponsor parties and followers.”

 

Alex Davison, Team Sydney

Alex Davison, Team Sydney
Alex Davison, Team Sydney

Alex Davison, Team Sydney
Alex Davison, Team Sydney

Alex Davison, Team Sydney
Walkinshaw floats control Supercars engine idea

Walkinshaw floats control Supercars engine idea

Australian GP cans autograph sessions, selfies

Australian GP cans autograph sessions, selfies
Series Supercars
Drivers James Courtney , Alex Davison
Teams Team Sydney
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

