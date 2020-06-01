Supercars
Supercars / Breaking news

Davison targeted in alleged road rage incident

shares
comments
Davison targeted in alleged road rage incident
By:
Jun 1, 2020, 12:43 AM

Supercars star Will Davison escaped injury in an alleged road rage incident while jogging on the Gold Coast this morning.

Davison's partner and Supercars pit reporter Riana Crehan posted on social media that a white van "swerved intentionally" before hitting the two-time Bathurst winner during a morning jog.

"The guy in the white van west bound Hope Island Road at 7:50am who swerved intentionally at Will and I whilst running in the bike lane hitting Will. I’m sorry [you're] so angry," Crehan wrote.

"There [are] much bigger things in the world [than] you being pissed at two people on a morning jog."

Read Also:

Crehan followed up her original post to clarify that Davison wasn't injured in the incident.

"Thanks everyone for the concern. Most importantly Will is fine," she added.

"It just angers me that time after time Hope Island [Road] is such a nightmare. It’s a suburban [road] that constantly has accidents, bike crashes, dangerous roundabouts and [the] list goes on!"

 
About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Will Davison
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

