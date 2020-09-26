Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Race 2 in
00 Hours
:
57 Minutes
:
50 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
15 Oct
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / The Bend II / Breaking news

Davison withdrawn from The Bend

shares
comments
Davison withdrawn from The Bend
By:

Alex Davison will miss today's two Supercars races at The Bend due to an engine issue for his Team Sydney Holden.

Davison complained of a loss of power late in yesterday's opening race, post-race checks revealing a serious issue with his V8 powerplant.

With the team's spare engines currently undergoing rebuilds ahead of the Bathurst 1000, there's no replacement unit on site at The Bend.

Read Also:

Davison has been therefore been withdrawn from today's two heat races.

"It's weird, I've never had this happen before," said Davison. "But unfortunately, with all the logistical dramas this year, with the team's being away from home, we've had to try and get through this event without our spare motor.

"Unfortunately we had a drama with our motor yesterday and there isn't a spare to bolt in. I just feel really sorry for all the guys who have been away from home, some have been away from home for months."

He's expected to return for Bathurst next month, where he'll share the #19 entry with Great Race winner and team owner Jonathon Webb.

Aero playing to McLaughlin's strength – van Gisbergen

Previous article

Aero playing to McLaughlin's strength – van Gisbergen

Next article

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin locks out poles

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin locks out poles
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event The Bend II
Drivers Alex Davison
Teams Team Sydney
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Four teams lodge intention to appeal Schumacher’s Sochi win
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Four teams lodge intention to appeal Schumacher’s Sochi win

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

JR Motorsports shuffles car numbers, reveals more drivers
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

JR Motorsports shuffles car numbers, reveals more drivers

BUSCH: 2003 NASCAR Busch Series schedule
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / News

BUSCH: 2003 NASCAR Busch Series schedule

Valentino Rossi’s Petronas Yamaha move finally announced
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Valentino Rossi’s Petronas Yamaha move finally announced

Catalan GP down to “who cares less to crash” – Espargaro
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Catalan GP down to “who cares less to crash” – Espargaro

Barcelona MotoGP: Morbidelli takes pole, Rossi on front row
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Qualifying report

Barcelona MotoGP: Morbidelli takes pole, Rossi on front row

Ford v Ferrari – separating Le Mans fact from movie fiction
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

Ford v Ferrari – separating Le Mans fact from movie fiction

Latest news

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin locks out poles
Supercars Supercars / Qualifying report

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin locks out poles

Davison withdrawn from The Bend
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Davison withdrawn from The Bend

Aero playing to McLaughlin's strength – van Gisbergen
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Aero playing to McLaughlin's strength – van Gisbergen

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin wins tense opener
Supercars Supercars / Race report

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin wins tense opener

Trending

1
Endurance

Nurburgring 24h: Drama as leaders crash out, race halted

2h
2
Formula 1

2020 F1 Russian Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

3
FIA F2

Four teams lodge intention to appeal Schumacher’s Sochi win

4
NASCAR XFINITY

BUSCH: 2003 NASCAR Busch Series schedule

5
NASCAR Cup

NTSB cites pilot error in 2019 crash of Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane

Latest news

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin locks out poles
Supercars

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin locks out poles

Davison withdrawn from The Bend
Supercars

Davison withdrawn from The Bend

Aero playing to McLaughlin's strength – van Gisbergen
Supercars

Aero playing to McLaughlin's strength – van Gisbergen

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin wins tense opener
Supercars

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin wins tense opener

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin takes pole, Whincup 14th
Supercars

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin takes pole, Whincup 14th

Latest videos

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars

A Father's Day like no other

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team 10:02
Supercars

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.