Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Interview

De Silvestro reflects on challenging Supercars stint

shares
comments
De Silvestro reflects on challenging Supercars stint
By:
Dec 18, 2019, 8:02 AM

Simona de Silvestro makes no secret of the fact that she wanted more from her three-year stint as a Supercars full-timer.

The Swiss star has now officially departed both the series and her Australian base, opting for a move back to Switzerland and a Porsche deal for 2020.

Her programme with the German manufacturer includes Formula E development work and an ADAC GT Masters race seat.

The decision to leave Supercars comes off the back of what was, at times, a frustrating three seasons with the Nissan Motorsport/Kelly Racing outfit. The stint yielded just two Top 10 races finishes (Newcastle 2018 and Pukekohe 2019), and a best of 19th in the standings (2019).

In this Q&A with Motorsport.com, de Silvestro reflects on the ups and downs of the past three years, as well as admitting that she'll leave with a sense of unfinished business down under.

How do you reflect on your three seasons in Supercars?

I think... it was a good experience. I had a lot of fun driving in Supercars, it's a really cool category to be involved in. I think it was a good three years. I learnt a lot, and there were a lot of ups and downs.

Was it harder than you expected? Your initial Bathurst cameos went so well, but the full-time thing seemed tough.

Yeah. In the first year, learning the cars was quite tricky. Everyone driving here has basically jumped from karts into Supercars. So you're on the back foot, because you're trying to learn what you need to know, and develop the race car at the same time.

So the first year that was really tricky, but I felt like I got my head around it pretty well. To be honest, this year I was pretty close to where Rick [Kelly] was, so I think that shows there's been a big improvement even if the results weren't really there.

Is there a sense of disappointment that the results haven't been there? Is there a sense of unfinished business as you leave the series?

Yeah there is. That was something that bothered me when it came to leaving.

I feel like every category I've been in, I've been pretty successful. And there it didn't really happen. But I think that's got a lot to do with the circumstances. This year with the Nissan it was difficult, and with the team going down to two cars I don't there there was the input that other teams have had this year.

So in that sense it's been a bit frustrating, but that's how racing goes. Sometimes it goes well, sometimes it's a bit more tricky!

What's been the highlight of your time in Supercars?

Just racing in Supercars. The cars are cool to drive, the competitiveness is really cool, the events we go to are really cool. For me, being European, just to have the chance to race here for three years is amazing. There are a lot of drivers out there that, I think, are quite jealous of that.

I'll always be grateful to have followed that opportunity.

Even just the opportunity to live in a foreign country is cool...

Yeah, Australia isn't a bad place to live! I really enjoyed it, I've met some great people. On the Gold Coast I have a big family circle now, it's been pretty special in that sense. For sure, this won't be my last trip to Australia.

What about the lowlight of your stint in Supercars?

Yeah... I think it's been a bit frustrating not getting the results. That's what it is. Pace-wise we were close, but if everything goes right all you can hope for is a Top 10. I think that makes it frustrating as a driver. You can feel like you drive your butt off for nothing.

But that's how racing is.

Would things have gone differently if the Triple Eight deal had gone ahead?

Yeah, maybe. It's always hard to say, because I never got to experience it. At the end of the day you need people who really want you, and want to push you to be your best. I feel like if that would have happened, that would have been the case.

But you know, everything happens for a reason and now I have an awesome opportunity with someone who is really big and has a massive motorsport legacy, and goes to the race track to win. So it'll be cool to be a part of that.

How close did the Triple Eight deal get?

It was really close. Really close.

Where are things at with an enduro drive for 2020?

I'd love to do it. I feel like Bathurst is one of the tracks that's good for me, and pace-wise I've gained a lot of experience. I think it could be good. But it depends on my schedule, to be honest. That's what could make it a little bit tricky, as I'm starting this new programme and I need to focus on it. I can't make a decision right now, and I think a lot of teams want to lock it in. That makes it tricky for me.

So if it happens next year, awesome. If it happens after that, I don't know. But I'd love to come back and it'd be awesome to come here every year and do the enduros.

Has there been some interest out there?

Yeah there's been some talks. But, like I said, I can't commit right not. We'll wait and see what happens.

Next article
Super2 title contender lands Nissan drive

Previous article

Super2 title contender lands Nissan drive
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Simona de Silvestro
Teams Kelly Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Newcastle

Newcastle

22 Nov - 24 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Thu 21 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
19:30
11:30
Practice 2
Thu 21 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
23:25
15:25
Qualifying 1
Fri 22 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
18:50
10:50
Shootout 1
Fri 22 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
21:15
13:15
Race 1
Sat 23 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
00:15
16:15
Qualifying 2
Sat 23 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
19:20
11:20
Shootout 2
Sat 23 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
21:20
13:20
Race 2
Sun 24 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
00:15
16:15
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NHRA

U.S. Nationals Memorable Moments: Don Garlits

2
NASCAR

Hailie Deegan: Move to Ford camp is "the right path for me"

3
Formula 1

U.S. F1 fans should remember this name: Farid Shidfar

4
Formula 1

Honda wanted to start 2019 F1 season with Spec 2 engine

25m
5
Formula 1

FIA open to dropping Paul Ricard chicane for 2019

Latest videos

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars
Oct 18, 2019

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Latest news

De Silvestro reflects on challenging Supercars stint
VASC

De Silvestro reflects on challenging Supercars stint

Super2 title contender lands Nissan drive
VASC

Super2 title contender lands Nissan drive

Van Gisbergen joins AIM Vasser Sullivan for Rolex 24
IMSA

Van Gisbergen joins AIM Vasser Sullivan for Rolex 24

Golding to partner Winterbottom for Supercars enduros
VASC

Golding to partner Winterbottom for Supercars enduros

Teen star Feeney joins Tickford Racing
VASC

Teen star Feeney joins Tickford Racing

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.