Supercars / Bathurst II News

Decision looming for Boost Bathurst wildcard

By:

A decision is looming on whether the Greg Murphy/Richie Stanaway wildcard will actually take part in the Bathurst 1000.

Strict border controls on both sides of the Tasman have long threatened the Boost Mobile-backed wildcard given both Murphy and Stanaway are based in New Zealand.

The original plans for the Erebus-run entry were hatched while there was a so-called border bubble between the two neighbouring countries that allowed reasonably free movement.

Had that continued a full build-up, including the allocated three test days, was on the cards.

However subsequent outbreaks in New South Wales and Victoria saw New Zealand burst the bubble, the arrangement still yet to be reinstated.

While Murphy and Stanaway are now able to travel to New South Wales without quarantine thanks to the state's re-opening, returning to New Zealand afterwards appears to be the sticking point.

The issue appears to be limited spots in New Zealand's Managed Isolation and Quarantine system.

Boost boss Peter Adderton has gone as far as looking to charter a private jet for the pair however that still relies on the green light from the New Zealand government.

Motorsport.com understands a final decision is likely in the coming days.

Adderton took to social media earlier this week with a plea aimed at NZ prime minister Jacinda Ardern.

"We need your help and support," he wrote in an Instagram post that Ardern was tagged in.

"We have committed to give two of New Zealand's best ambassadors a chance to take part in Bathurst. It's one of the most famous car races in the world. They have trained hard, we have got them a team and a car, now we need the NZ government to let them come race and [then] come home.

"[Richie Stanaway] and [Greg Murphy] are ready to make New Zealand stand up and cheer come December. PLEASE don't let them and the country down."

Should the entry go ahead Murphy and Stanaway's preparation will likely be limited to a single test at Sydney Motorsport Park before heading to Bathurst ahead of the Great Race on December 5.

Andrew van Leeuwen
Andrew van Leeuwen
