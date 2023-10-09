Details of impending Mustang parity change revealed

Ford will resubmit its bid to have aero changes to the Mustangs ahead of the Gold Coast on the belief that the parity threshold was triggered at the Bathurst 1000.

The Blue Oval tried to get an updated aero package pushed through ahead of the Bathurst 1000 amid fears the Mustang wouldn't be competitive at the Great Race.

The stumbling block proved to be that the official threshold for a parity review hadn't been triggered, which meant Supercars needed approval from the Chevrolet teams to green light any changes.

There was a bitter standoff in the paddock last Wednesday before Ford conceded defeat and shelved the new parts that had been built and taken to Bathurst.

The parts could well be on the cars for the next round, though, with Ford of the belief that the threshold was triggered at the Bathurst 1000 due to the disparity in lap times in five of the last eight races.

If Supercars agrees, a fresh parity review will kick off and Ford will resubmit its proposed changes.

Those changes are focussed on both the front and rear aero as Ford looks to adjust the balance and stop what its data highlights as an aero detachment at certain speeds.

At the front the most significant change is an infill for the cheeks where the fog lights would sit on the road-going version.

At the rear, the plan is to revert to the original positioning of the rear wing, before it was moved 25 millimetres forward and 25 millimetres down ahead of the Townsville 500.

The rear wing element would also be replaced by a wider version that doesn't feature the three millimetre Gurney flap that was added before Townsville.

If the parity threshold has been triggered as per Ford's understanding, that only guarantees that a formal parity review will take place, not that the parts will be green lit.

With just four races left this is also the final opportunity for a review and potential changes before the end of the season.

The aero for both makes is expected to go under the microscope like never before during the off-season with plans for cars to be shipped to the US for wind tunnel testing.