Dick Johnson to be first new Mustang driver

Ford recently launched its seventh-generation Mustang which will be used in a number of racing programmes around the world.

One of the first to use the new car will be there Supercars programme, with the Gen3 prototype now dressed in the latest-spec bodywork.

The car is set to become the first seventh-generation Mustang seen by the public anywhere in the world when it is unveiled at Mount Panorama this Thursday as part of the Bathurst 1000.

To celebrate that launch, Ford Supercars legend Johnson will be the first driver to take the wheel of the new Mustang when he cuts laps of the famous Bathurst circuit.

The demonstration run will be reminiscent of the launch of the BA Falcon two decades ago, where Johnson famously debuted with car with a demo run around Mount Panorama.

Adding to the significance is that Dick Johnson Racing is the Ford homologation team and has been hands-on with the Gen3 Mustang programme.

“My team and I have been racing Fords for more than 40 years, we are very proud representatives of and ambassadors for the Blue Oval,” said Johnson.

“We have been working extremely hard on making this car the best it can possibly be over the last couple of years, and to be the first person in the world to drive it after all of that work is fantastic.

"Any chance to drive around Mount Panorama is incredible, but to do it in Ford’s latest race car is an opportunity I simply couldn’t pass up.

“I can’t wait to drive the Mustang and see the fans across the top of the Mountain, it’s going to be very special indeed.”

The demonstration run will take place at 12:30pm local time and will be broadcast live on Fox Sports.

Ford Mustang GT Gen3 1 / 6 Photo by: Ford Motor Company Ford Mustang GT Gen3 2 / 6 Photo by: Ford Motor Company Ford Mustang GT Gen3 3 / 6 Photo by: Ford Motor Company Ford Mustang GT Gen3 4 / 6 Photo by: Ford Motor Company Ford Mustang GT Gen3 5 / 6 Photo by: Ford Motor Company Ford Mustang GT Gen3 6 / 6 Photo by: Ford Motor Company