DJR Mustang for Bathurst 1000 wildcard

Listen to this article

The third one-off entry for the Great Race will be a DJR Mustang run with substantial support from the squad itself.

However it won't solely be a third DJR Mustang, with another team working in conjunction with the powerhouse Ford squad.

Further details of the project, including potential drivers, are yet to come to light.

However it's understood the entry has been signed off by Supercars.

This latest wildcard means there is set to be at least 28 cars on the grid for the 2022 running of the Bathurst 1000.

Boost Mobile and Erebus Motorsport have already confirmed that the Holden squad will field a third Commodore for Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway.

Four-time Great Race winner Murphy and Stanaway, who retired at the end of 2019 after just two years as a Supercars driver, were meant to make a one-off start at Mount Panorama last year.

That plan, however, was scuppered by New Zealand's closed border, with both Kiwis based across the Tasman.

Led by Boost founder Peter Adderton the concept was revived for this year.

Supercheap Auto, meanwhile, is also expected to continue the wildcard programme that it started last year.

In 2021 it was veteran Russell Ingall and rookie Broc Feeney that drove a Triple Eight-run, Supercheap-backed Holden at Bathurst.

With Feeney now a main game T8 driver, and retiree Jamie Whincup still expected to return alongside him for the Bathurst 1000, it is likely that Craig Lowndes will be the star driver for the entry.

Lowndes has been a co-driver with T8 since stepping down from full-time racing in 2018 and was paired with Whincup before the seven-time champion's retirement.

It's unsure who will partner Lowndes with T8's Super2 drivers Cameron Hill and Declan Fraser thought to be in the mix.