Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

DJR boss Story joins Motorsport Australia Commission

shares
comments
DJR boss Story joins Motorsport Australia Commission
By:

Dick Johnson Racing boss Ryan Story has been named Chair of the Australian Motor Racing Commission.

Story's appointment comes as part of Motorsport Australia's new Commission structure, and follows a stint as the alternative Commission member on the Supercars Commission.

Story didn't reapply for his spot on the Supercars Commission at this year's AGM, Erebus CEO Barry Ryan taking over the position.

The DJR boss will head the AMRC, joined by Deputy Chair Vince Ciccarello, Australian Racing Group boss Matt Braid, Supercars TV presenter Andrew Jones and the Australian Grand Prix's general manager of motorsport Craig Fletcher.

The new Commission structure will be made up of three pillars, the AMRC sitting alongside the Australian Off Road Commission (AORCom) and the Australian Rally Commission (ARCom).

Jon Thomson will chair the ARCom with Deputy Chair Molly Taylor, joined by Neal Bates, Toni Feaver and Hamish Marquis.

The AORCom will be made up of Ben Erceg (Chair), Jeremy Beck (Deputy Chair), Matthew Martin, Don Young and Sam Beck.

“We now have three streamlined Commissions who will be responsible for helping set the strategic direction of the sport, in line with Motorsport Australia’s current Strategic Plan,” said Motorsport Australia CEO Eugene Arocca.

“The Motorsport Australia Board has approved these appointments, and there is a strong mix of Commissioners who will do a terrific job in this streamlined structure.

“On behalf of everyone involved in the sport, we thank our outgoing Commissioners for their hard work, some over a number of years.

“While there is no longer a specific Women’s Commission, it is important to note Motorsport Australia will continue to work hard to increase female participation, which will include the FIA Girls On Track programme and a number of new initiatives in 2021.”

Six rounds for Super2/Super3 in 2021

Previous article

Six rounds for Super2/Super3 in 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Teams Dick Johnson Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

What aftermath photos reveal about Grosjean's escape
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What aftermath photos reveal about Grosjean's escape

Audi set to quit Formula E, start LMDh project
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Audi set to quit Formula E, start LMDh project

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Toyota planning to build WRC2-spec Yaris
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Toyota planning to build WRC2-spec Yaris

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: #30 -- Chris Karamesines
Vintage Vintage / News

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: #30 -- Chris Karamesines

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Primm 300 post race quotes, notes
Score Score / News

Primm 300 post race quotes, notes

Cristen Powell Named As Hofmann's New Driver
NHRA NHRA / News

Cristen Powell Named As Hofmann's New Driver

Latest news

DJR boss Story joins Motorsport Australia Commission
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

DJR boss Story joins Motorsport Australia Commission

Six rounds for Super2/Super3 in 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Six rounds for Super2/Super3 in 2021

Erebus names new crew chief for 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Erebus names new crew chief for 2021

May date for The Bend Supercars round
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

May date for The Bend Supercars round

Trending

1
Formula 1

What aftermath photos reveal about Grosjean's escape

13h
2
WEC

Audi set to quit Formula E, start LMDh project

11h
3
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

4
WRC

Toyota planning to build WRC2-spec Yaris

5
Vintage

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: #30 -- Chris Karamesines

Latest news

DJR boss Story joins Motorsport Australia Commission
Supercars

DJR boss Story joins Motorsport Australia Commission

Six rounds for Super2/Super3 in 2021
Supercars

Six rounds for Super2/Super3 in 2021

Erebus names new crew chief for 2021
Supercars

Erebus names new crew chief for 2021

May date for The Bend Supercars round
Supercars

May date for The Bend Supercars round

Feeney joins Triple Eight for 2021
Supercars

Feeney joins Triple Eight for 2021

Latest videos

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars
Oct 13, 2020

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars
Oct 12, 2020

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars
Oct 8, 2020

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars
Sep 7, 2020

A Father's Day like no other

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars
Aug 27, 2020

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.