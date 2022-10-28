Tickets Subscribe
Previous / 2022 Supercars Gold Coast 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more Next / Gold Coast Supercars: Davison tops first practice
Supercars News

DJR locks in partners for Gen3 debut

Dick Johnson Racing has its major commercial partners locked in for the first two seasons of the Gen3 era.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
DJR locks in partners for Gen3 debut
Listen to this article

The famous Ford team announced its latest sponsor re-signing today, CRC Industries committing to another two years.

That brings them in line with major backers Viva Energy, via the Shell V Power brand, and Repco, who are all locked in for what will be the first two seasons of Supercars' Gen3 era.

"CRC is proud of its continued association with Shell V-Power Racing Team and the Dick Johnson Racing organisation," said CRC sales director Bryce McGregor.

"All of our staff and management at CRC are proud to be associated with a high-achieving and well-presented team in the Repco Supercars Championship.

"Both of our businesses are aligned in many areas, and we are particularly proud of the aspirations that we both have for a more sustainable future. This is a perfect match for us, and we are excited for what the next two years hold."

DJR executive chairman Ryan Story added: "CRC Industries are the leaders in product quality and performance and help the Shell V-Power Racing Team both on and off the track, with our crew using nothing but the best every day.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with CRC Industries until the end of 2024.”

Both 'big two' teams in Supercars will head into the Gen3 era with commercial stability, Triple Eight having recently announced that Ampol will continue as a naming rights partner for the next two seasons.

That will take the partnership between T8 and Ampol to 23 years.

