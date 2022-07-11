Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / De Pasquale on SVG clash: "The move was half on"
Supercars News

DJR reveals plan to sell stake in team

Dick Johnson Racing boss Ryan Story says the team is assessing a "strategic partnership" with a new co-owner.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
DJR reveals plan to sell stake in team
Listen to this article

Following months of speculation regarding a change in the DJR ownership structure, talks of a potential buy-in ramped up during the Townsville 500 weekend.

Story, who co-owns the team with racing legend Dick Johnson, has now moved to clarify the current ownership situation.

He says there is no firm agreement in place as of yet, however Story admits a a partnership with a new owner is on the cards in the future.

According to Story the target is a "strategic partner", similar to the Roger Penske era, rather than an outright investor.

"We are willing and open to bringing in a strategic partner," Story told Motorsport.com.

"Someone who adds value to the business. We're not looking for an investor, we have no need for that. The business is very healthy, the team is very healthy.

"We've got wonderful staff. We've got a great team and we've got great partners. But if the opportunity arose to bring in someone who added value on a strategic front...

"We're not looking for investment, we're looking for someone who can improve the business and add value by way of strategy, by way of experience, by way of knowledge. That may be sporting, that may be business. I would suggest if something were to happen, it would be a mixture of both."

Story added that plans for a new partner is part of future-proofing the team.

"Since Dick and I took full ownership of the team in 2020 it's certainly something we've had an open mind about," he said.

"He's 77 years old, I haven't been to an event this year due to health.

"It's the right approach. If anyone comes in they would have to bring more than funds. What we're looking for is a long-term, strategic partner, not different to what we had with Roger for all those years.

"That's where we are at the moment. Nothing is in place as yet. 

"But the reality is we're open to the potential of bringing in a partner who can add value to the business. We've seen teams go down the investor path in the past and it hasn't necessarily worked out.

"That's not what we're looking for."

DJR currently leads the teams' standings over Triple Eight, while drivers Anton De Pasquale and Will Davison are second and third in the drivers' standings respectively.

shares
comments
De Pasquale on SVG clash: "The move was half on"
Previous article

De Pasquale on SVG clash: "The move was half on"
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
De Pasquale on SVG clash: "The move was half on" Townsville
Supercars

De Pasquale on SVG clash: "The move was half on"

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins despite last corner clash Townsville
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins despite last corner clash

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

More from
Dick Johnson Racing
Davison cool on teammate contact Darwin
Supercars

Davison cool on teammate contact

Davison hints at 2023 contract news
Supercars

Davison hints at 2023 contract news

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime
Supercars

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Latest news

DJR reveals plan to sell stake in team
Supercars Supercars

DJR reveals plan to sell stake in team

De Pasquale on SVG clash: "The move was half on"
Supercars Supercars

De Pasquale on SVG clash: "The move was half on"

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins despite last corner clash
Supercars Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins despite last corner clash

Townsville Supercars: Waters storms to Race 2 pole
Supercars Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Waters storms to Race 2 pole

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.