Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

DJR says Lacroix is staying for 2021

shares
comments
DJR says Lacroix is staying for 2021
By:

Dick Johnson Racing says technical guru Ludo Lacroix will continue working for the team for the 2021 Supercars season.

The high-profile engineer and designer was the subject of much speculation over recent months, with uncertainty over his future should the DJR/Team Penske split go ahead.

There was even talk Lacroix may follow Scott McLaughlin to Penske's IndyCar programme.

However, with the DJR/Team Penske split out in the open and an all-new DJR driver line-up of Will Davison and Anton De Pasquale locked in, it appears Lacroix is staying put – a team spokesperson confirming to Motorsport.com that he'll stay in his current role for 2021.

Lacroix made a sensational switch to DJR Team Penske from bitter rivals Triple Eight for the 2017 season, a move that was slammed by T8 boss Roland Dane as "duplicitous" at the time.

He initially worked as McLaughlin's race engineer, before gradually transitioning into a broader technical leadership role, Richard Harris taking over the reins of the #17 entry.

Lacroix was also heavily involved in the design, development and homologation of the controversial Ford Mustang package, along with Ford Performance.

Should he stay with DJR he'll likely have a similar role in the development of the Gen3 Mustang, DJR set to retain the role of Ford's homologation team.

Triple Eight signs Holden replacement

Previous article

Triple Eight signs Holden replacement
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Will Davison , Anton De Pasquale
Teams DJR Team Penske
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Busch Clash moving to the Daytona road course for 2021
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Busch Clash moving to the Daytona road course for 2021

Podcast: What Rossi's replacement choice says about Lorenzo
MotoGP MotoGP / Commentary

Podcast: What Rossi's replacement choice says about Lorenzo

Latest news

DJR says Lacroix is staying for 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

DJR says Lacroix is staying for 2021

Triple Eight signs Holden replacement
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Triple Eight signs Holden replacement

Davison, De Pasquale join DJR for 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Davison, De Pasquale join DJR for 2021

De Pasquale departs Erebus
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

De Pasquale departs Erebus

Trending

1
NASCAR XFINITY

BUSCH: Fontana Goodyear Fact Sheet

2
NASCAR Truck

GM's SB2 V8 engine questions, answers

3
NASCAR Cup

Busch Clash moving to the Daytona road course for 2021

4
MotoGP

Crutchlow suffered broken shoulder ligament at Aragon

5
Formula 1

Tech analysis: What's behind Mercedes suspension controversy

Latest news

DJR says Lacroix is staying for 2021
Supercars

DJR says Lacroix is staying for 2021

Triple Eight signs Holden replacement
Supercars

Triple Eight signs Holden replacement

Davison, De Pasquale join DJR for 2021
Supercars

Davison, De Pasquale join DJR for 2021

De Pasquale departs Erebus
Supercars

De Pasquale departs Erebus

Kim Jones retires from Supercars
Supercars

Kim Jones retires from Supercars

Latest videos

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars

A Father's Day like no other

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.