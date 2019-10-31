Supercars
Supercars / Breaking news

DJR Team Penske helps launch young driver programme

DJR Team Penske helps launch young driver programme
By:
Oct 31, 2019, 1:09 AM

DJR Team Penske and sponsor Repco have launched a new young driver scholarship programme.

The scholarship will see Repco back young Australian and New Zealand drivers, in a bid to help unearth a Supercars champion of the future.

The first recipient is 11-year-old Tom Bewley from NZ, who was hand-picked by Scott McLaughlin and will also be mentored by the Bathurst 1000 winner.

McLaughlin's teammate Fabian Coulthard will choose the next scholarship recipient.

“It was only through the assistance of big companies like Repco that I was able to make it all the way through to become a full-time race car driver," said McLaughlin. "Support like this is massively important.

“Being able to mentor Tom as he navigates the world of motorsport, as well as having Repco assist him with funding, will hopefully make a big difference to this talented kid.

"I’m really looking forward to working with him.”

Bewley added: “I love racing, but I know it’s a hard thing for my mum and dad to keep me on the track.

“With this Repco scholarship, and the great advice from Scott, I feel more confident and prepared than ever."

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Scott McLaughlin
Teams DJR Team Penske
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Latest results Standings

