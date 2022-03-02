Tickets Subscribe
Supercars News

Documentary to lift the lid on Reynolds, Erebus split

A new documentary series promises to lift the lid on a tumultuous two-year period for the Erebus Supercars squad, including its split with star driver David Reynolds.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Listen to this article

Access All Areas: Erebus Motorsport, which debuts on Australian TV tonight, is an eight-part, behind-the-scenes look at the challenges and triumphs faced by the team across the past two seasons.

The series is a self-funded sequel, of sorts, to the first season of the Supercars-produced Inside Line, which was focussed on the Erebus squad's 2019 campaign.

However the Inside Line season drew the ire of Erebus when it aired in 2020, mostly due to its explosive portrayal of team boss Barry Ryan.

That prompted the team to produce its own series, as Supercars and Inside Line's attention turned to Walkinshaw Andretti United for the 2020 season and Triple Eight for the 2021 season.

The Erebus project is being marketed as an 'unfiltered' look at what has been a challenging two years for the squad as it navigated the pandemic and long stints on the road.

That includes the break down of the team's relationship with Reynolds during the 2020 season, which saw him leave just one year into a 10-year deal.

Reynolds wasn't the only high-profile exit following the team's 105-day road trip in 2020, his engineer Alistair McVean also departing at the end of the season, while crew chief Dennis Huisjer left mid-way through the season.

Anton De Pasquale and his engineer Mirko De Rosa also left at the end of the year, although on better terms than Reynolds.

Erebus then spent the 2021 season rebuilding with a rookie drivers Will Brown, a sensational race winner in Sydney last November, and Brodie Kostecki.

“Erebus Motorsport are already known for being the most interesting, open and unfiltered team in pitlane, and they allowed us complete access throughout what turned out to be a two-year filming process," said executive producer Andrew Janson.

“[Team owner] Betty [Klimenko], Daniel [Klimenko], Barry [Ryan], [general manager] Shannen [Kiely] and the drivers were as open with us as they are with each other: nothing was censored, nothing unfiltered – it’s as open and honest a look at what it takes to go racing at such a high level, let alone without having to deal with things like a global pandemic.

“This series showcases the passion from the owners right down through the drivers and to the people working on the cars. We’ve aimed to create a new take on a behind-the-scenes documentary of this type and the team and everyone involved are very proud of the finished product.”

The first episode of the documentary airs on Fox Sports tonight.

