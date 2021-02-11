Unique double duties for young Triple Eight driver

In 2021, Mouzouris steps up from being a general hand within Triple Eight to working full-time in their fabrication department.

The role means that he becomes a first year apprentice in the fabrication trade, aiming to further his skills on and off track.

“Starting my fabricators apprenticeship is a really great way to learn more about another side of this business,” he said.

“This is a game of learning and earning your place, and I can’t thank Roland, Jessica and the team for the opportunity to continue my progress.

“I also know that if I rip a panel off my car, I’m the one who is probably going to have to fix it!”

Mouzouris finished ninth in the 2020 Super2 standings with a best result of fifth, having started just six races during a COVID-19 shortened rookie season.

This year, Triple Eight’s Super2 squad expands to two cars, with Mouzouris joined by 2019 Super3 winner Broc Feeney.

Mouzouris, a former Australian Formula Ford champion, knows that the having Feeney will only accelerate his learning curve.

“It’s great that Triple Eight has expanded to two cars. Broc Feeney is a highly-rated young driver in Supercars and to have someone next to me in the same machinery, inside the same team, is a huge bonus,” he said.

“The Super2 field looks very competitive again. There’s a good mix of experience and young guys like myself, so I’m looking forward to testing myself against them.”

Mouzouris, Feeney and a host of other Supercars and Super2 entrants have just competed a two-day test at Queensland Raceway, with the rest of the northern-based Supercars squads undertaking more testing at Ipswich venue on Friday.

The opening round of the Super2 Series will support the Supercars Championship at the Mount Panorama 500 at Bathurst on February 26-28.