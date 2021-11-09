Double vaccination requirement for Bathurst 1000

There had been some hope that vaccine mandates would be a thing of the past by next month's Great Race, with New South Wales having initially looked at December 1 as a full re-opening point regardless of vaccination status.

But with that full reopening now postponed, NSW government rules state that, as a 'Major Recreation Facility', double vaccination – or a valid medical exemption – will be a requirement of entry to the Mount Panorama precinct.

Suppliers have been notified of the requirement, which will effectively bring the 1000 in line with the rules the sport is currently operating under at its four-round Sydney Motorsport Park swing.

That means it will apply to drivers, team staff, organisational staff and spectators and applies to the Mount Panorama circuit precinct itself and the related campgrounds.

Vaccination has been a hot topic in Supercars recently after star driver David Reynolds was benched for not complying with the current rules regarding the vaccine.

The Kelly Grove Racing driver initially entered NSW with a medical exemption, however NSW Health was unsatisfied with the validity of the exemption and, after an investigation that concluded early last week, was sidelined for the remaining SMP events.

He has since had his first dose of the vaccine and will need to complete his coverage to be able to race at the Bathurst 1000.