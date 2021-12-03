Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Bathurst 1000: Mostert leads pre-qualifying practice
Supercars News

Van Gisbergen, De Pasquale react to first Gen3 laps

By:

Supercars Championship drivers Shane van Gisbergen and Anton De Pasquale have officially turned their first laps in Gen3 hardware.

Van Gisbergen, De Pasquale react to first Gen3 laps

The pair took to Mount Panorama today for a handful of demonstration laps aboard the recently-unveiled prototypes.

Van Gisbergen drove the Triple Eight-built Chevrolet Camaro and De Pasquale the Dick Johnson Racing-built Ford Mustang.

The prototypes have both run before, with shakedowns at Queensland Raceway in recent weeks with Broc Feeney (Camaro) and Alex Davison (Mustang) behind the wheel.

Van Gisbergen has also been involved in the development of the Chevrolet V8 motor in a mule car. 

However this was the first time current main game stars have sampled the new low aero cars powered by the tuned crate V8 motors.

Read Also:

"What a privilege to be the first one [to publicly drive the Camaro], said van Gisbergen as he climbed out of the car.

"It felt awesome. It's a big car. Bit hard to see [out of], but it's super cool.

"It sounds cool. I hope it sounded good from outside too."

De Pasquale said the Gen3-spec Mustang felt more nervous than the Gen2 car he'd been driving in practice a few moments earlier.

"It's cool. It definitely moves around a bit more than what we've got," he said.

"It feels like it's got about 1000 horsepower, so it's quite good. The car sounds amazing.

"You feel safe and you feel like you want to push and get on with it. It's a really cool car."

When asked by Supercars TV reporter Mark Larkham to elaborate on the power from the 5.4-litre motor De Pasquale added: It's a different motor to what we have. We're not going any faster but at first you think, 'this thing is fast'.

"It doesn't feel like it grips up as well as our cars, which is exactly what you want. It won't be too far behind.

"It's going to be an awesome thing and really good for he category."

The Gen3 cars will make their competitive debut at the opening round of the 2023 season.

Ford Mustang GT Gen3

Ford Mustang GT Gen3

Photo by: Mark Horsburgh, Edge Photographics

shares
comments
Bathurst 1000: Mostert leads pre-qualifying practice
Previous article

Bathurst 1000: Mostert leads pre-qualifying practice

Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Bathurst 1000: Mostert leads pre-qualifying practice Bathurst II
Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Mostert leads pre-qualifying practice

Boost aligns with Erebus for potential 2023 Supercars entry
Supercars

Boost aligns with Erebus for potential 2023 Supercars entry

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Shane van Gisbergen More from
Shane van Gisbergen
The white lie that helped van Gisbergen win the Supercars title
Video Inside
Supercars

The white lie that helped van Gisbergen win the Supercars title

Van Gisbergen: Title boosts Bathurst 1000 chances Bathurst II
Video Inside
Supercars

Van Gisbergen: Title boosts Bathurst 1000 chances

Whincup "naive" in van Gisbergen battle Sydney III
Supercars

Whincup "naive" in van Gisbergen battle

Triple Eight Race Engineering More from
Triple Eight Race Engineering
Supercars Gen3 Mustang and Camaro revealed
Supercars

Supercars Gen3 Mustang and Camaro revealed

Supercheap open to Lowndes Bathurst wildcard Bathurst II
Supercars

Supercheap open to Lowndes Bathurst wildcard

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime
Supercars

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Latest news

Van Gisbergen, De Pasquale react to first Gen3 laps
Supercars Supercars

Van Gisbergen, De Pasquale react to first Gen3 laps

Bathurst 1000: Mostert leads pre-qualifying practice
Supercars Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Mostert leads pre-qualifying practice

Boost aligns with Erebus for potential 2023 Supercars entry
Supercars Supercars

Boost aligns with Erebus for potential 2023 Supercars entry

Bathurst 1000: Waters sets Practice 3 pace
Supercars Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Waters sets Practice 3 pace

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.