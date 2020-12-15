Email gives hope of Larkham return

News that the popular analyst has been dumped from the Supercars TV line-up was made public last Friday, prompting a furious reaction from fans.

That's included an online petition that's now been signed by in excess of 20,000 disgruntled Supercars followers.

Anybody emailing Supercars about Larkham is currently receiving an automatic reply, approved by Supercars CEO Sean Seamer, that some are construing as a backflip in the works.

The email, brought to Motorsport.com's attention yesterday, reads: "We are sorry to the fans who are all very disappointed.

"We’re overwhelmed by the support of Mark Larkham from our fans.

"We have heard you and will come back once we have had the chance to discuss with Mark.

"Sean Seamer is aware of the emails and calls we’ve received.

"I will continue to communicate your concerns and support for Mark to management."

Motorsport.com understands a backflip is not out of the question, with Seamer having met with Foxtel yesterday.

However it's also too early to claim a reinstatement is in the works, particularly given Larkham – who has know about his exit for several months – would need to agree to it.

Larkham and experienced pit reporter Riana Crehan are the first of the Supercars Media talent pool to be axed as part of the new TV deal with Fox Sports and the Seven Network.