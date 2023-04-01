Engine fires spark further Supercars technical changes
Supercars teams have undertaken a number of technical changes for today's final Albert Park race as a further response to two seperate engine fires.
A crisis meeting between the Technical Working Group last night has resulted in sweeping changes ahead of today's final sprint race in Melbourne.
The most visible will be a move to a safety car start to limit engine temperatures and vapour build up from the traditional standing start.
There have been a number of technical changes recommended to teams as well including the removal of the BF1 tyre pressure monitor sensor.
That has been a chief suspect in the ignition of the fires based on advice from Walkinshaw Andretti United, which had to rebuild Nick Percat's scorched car on Friday night.
Other changes include the removal of a breather tube from the crankcase to the catch can which is thought to be responsible for fuel vapour build up that is fuelling the fires.
The catch can outlet has also been moved to under the car rather than into the wheel well.
The changes have been suggested to both Ford and Chevrolet teams, despite the fires having been limited to the Ford V8s so far.
Both Percat and James Courtney suffered identical issues on Friday and Saturday respectively.
Safety Car start for Supercars finale due to fires
Albert Park Supercars: Feeney wins strategic finale
