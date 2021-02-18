Supercars engineer Little diagnosed with pancreatic cancer

Little joined the Supercars technical team in 2019, reporting to its new Head of Motorsport Adrian Burgess, who had been previously involved in Formula 1 with McLaren.

Little’s move to Supercars followed successful stints with the likes of Stone Brothers Racing, Dick Johnson Racing and Triple Eight, with the cars engineered by him claiming two titles and five Bathurst 1000 crowns.

In a statement, Supercars said Little's treatment has begun after it was discovered that he is suffering from pancreatic cancer in a routine check up.

"It is with deep sadness that Supercars confirms Motorsport Technical Manager Campbell Little has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer," Supercars CEO Sean Seamer said.

"The diagnosis comes after a routine health check with Campbell’s doctor.

"Intensive treatment, including chemotherapy is now underway.

"Campbell is a decorated race engineer who has worked with various Supercars teams and won five Bathurst 1000 titles and two drivers' championships.

"He will step away from work as he undergoes treatment over the coming months, with the Supercars family remaining strongly behind him and his family.

"Campbell and his family thank those who have already made contact to pass on their support and well wishes.

"We ask everyone to respect the privacy of Campbell and his extended family at this time so they can focus on his treatment.

"On behalf of the entire Supercars family, we extend our heartfelt support to Campbell, his wife, and children and wish them all the best as they navigate this journey together."

Little was serving his second stint within the Supercars organisation, having held the Technical Director role for six months before resigning in 2009.