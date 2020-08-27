Engineer shake-up for Reynolds amid speed slump

Reynolds has been without McVean at the circuit for the last three rounds, after the renowned engineer was unable to take part in the border run back in July. Team boss Barry Ryan took over the physical running of the #9 entry, although the partnership has yielded little in the way of results.

The team has decided to make a change for the Townsville double-header, Moore taking over from Ryan in terms of race track duties.

Online communication with McVean will be beefed up too, on a bid to get Reynolds back to the front of the field.

“I stepped in to engineer Dave for the last few rounds with Tom and Alistair, though with other responsibilities in my role, it’s great that we can give Tom this opportunity and help shortcut communication with Alistair back home,” Ryan said.

“Tom has implemented a plan and we are using video conferencing and other communication solutions to ensure Alistair is right by his side the entire way.”

McVean added: “It’s no secret it’s been a challenging year for everyone, and unfortunately I haven’t physically been able to be with the team, but we will be doing everything we can to get Dave and the team back on track.

“I’ll be working closely with Tom and have direct communications to be able to run through potential changes and basically plan the weekend as if I were there and Tom will take over and run the weekend on the ground.

“He’s a young guy who has earned his apprenticeship and deserves his opportunity to step up and have that opportunity to work closer with Dave.

“During the race we’ll be on discord, so I can chat with him live. We’ll have a live link to chat during races and he ask me any questions on the spot.”

Usually a front-runner at both the Hidden Valley and Townsville circuits, Reynolds struggled through the first part of the Northern swing in Darwin.

His best finish during the second Darwin weekend was just 10th, Reynolds admitting afterwards that McVean’s absence was being felt.

“I am missing my engineer, he’s not flying around with us so I suppose my natural confidence is a bit low and I’m a confidence driver,” he told Fox Sports on Sunday evening.

“When I go out there, I might be second guessing in my head a little bit and that’s obviously not making lap speed at the track.

“But in saying that, if the car is still fast, regardless of who is on my radio, I can still drive it quick.”