Erebus Academy wildcard for Winton, The Bend

The Erebus Motorsport-aligned Super2 squad will field Jordan Boys in a ZB Commodore for the two outings.

Winton will mark Boys' single-driver debut in the main game, following his maiden Bathurst 1000 start with Brad Jones Racing in 2020.

He also boasts four seasons of Super2 experience with Image Racing between 2018 and 2021 and will return to BJR for a second crack at the Great Race later this year.

“My goal has always been to race in the main game and I am backing myself at the highest level to prove that I am capable,” said Boys.

“I don’t feel I have been able to deliver what I believe I can and I need to do this to take that next step towards a full-time main game drive.

“It’s a brutal sport and every driver wants a seat, but with the right team and car I believe we will be competitive at Winton and I can prove that I can mix it with the best.

“It’s really exciting to do the wildcard alongside Image and Erebus given that I have been associated with them for so long.

“Image Racing is like family to me so it’s great to make this step with [team owners] Terry [Wyhoon], it’s something we’ve spoken about for a long time.

“We’re really excited to have a crack at it and we’re both pretty confident that we can do a good job.”

Wyhoon backed Boys to raise some eyebrows during his two wildcard outings.

“Jordan has campaigned very successfully over the past few years at Super2 level and has had some success as a co-driver," he said.

“Following some serious discussion with Jordan and [Erebus CEO] Barry Ryan we all agreed that his talent has not really been put on show in a format that represents his exceptional driving ability.

“Hence a decision was made earlier this season that he would focus all his energy on a two-round wildcard campaign and show what he is truly capable of and I think he will surprise quite a few.”

Boys will test at Winton next Tuesday ahead of the Winton SuperSprint on May 21-22.