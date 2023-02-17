Erebus buoyed by early Gen3 running

Listen to this article

The squad rolled out its Coca-Cola-backed Camaros earlier this week, initially shaking down Brodie Kostecki's #99 entry at Winton on Monday.

A shakedown for Will Brown's #9 Chevy followed the next day, before a third consecutive day of running on Wednesday saw both cars complete their first full test day.

Waiting until this week to run made Erebus the fourth last team to get a Gen3 car on track, followed only by Brad Jones Racing, Walkinshaw Andretti United and Team 18.

However Erebus CEO Barry Ryan says the patient approach paid off when the cars did finally hit the track, with what he has deemed a "full-spec" build approach leaving the team well-placed heading to the final, all-in test at Sydney Motorsport Park next week.

"Three fantastic test days in the books," said Ryan in an update provided to Motorsport.com.

"[They went] exactly as planned; our team has executed everything Gen3 has thrown at us the best they could.

"With a couple of days now to turn around cars for the season launch and compulsory test day at SMP, we feel very relaxed about where we are at with our cars.

"Being patient and completing our cars as “full-spec” builds I think will pay off and serve us well.

"Our mechanical and engineering teams have worked very closely to ensure the CAD design matches the real world. This will help take some of the guess work away from the set-up parameters.

"As a team we cannot wait to represent Coca-Cola, Shaw and Partners Financial Services and all our other fantastic sponsors."

Pre-season testing ahead of the Gen3 era is now nearing completion with Team 18 shaking down its two Camaros at Winton today.

All cars and drivers will then hit SMP for the all-in test next Wednesday, which will be the final pre-Newcastle 500 hit-out for anybody that has already used a shakedown and a test day.

A handful of cars, including the Triple Eight and Dick Johnson Racing entries, still have a test day up their sleeve that has to be used before Newcastle.

Each entry has been given an extra day of testing this season, with four days instead of the usual three, however it must be used ahead of the opening round.