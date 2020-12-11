Erebus confirms engineering shake-up

Following weeks of speculation, its now official that both Alistair McVean and Mirko De Rosa have departed the Holden squad.

Former data engineer Tom Moore, who worked as race engineer at times for David Reynolds during the 2020 campaign, will become a permanent race engineer next season.

Erebus has also signed experienced race engineer George Commins from Kelly Racing - the same team McVean is expected to move to next season.

“I am a fresh set of eyes and can potentially offer advice or direction that perhaps wasn’t considered before,” Commins said.

“I’ve always admired the team’s no-nonsense approach to going racing and it’s clear they are focused on achieving the best result possible with as few distractions as possible. I think we can be a real force in the future.”

Erebus CEO Barry Ryan welcomed the new line-up, saying: “It’s good to bring new blood to our team and we are very excited to have George on board. He is going to bring a wealth of knowledge and fresh ideas and be a real asset to our engineering group.

“Tom has been part of our group since 2017 and we are also excited to see him step up into his new role. Tom was thrown in the deep end this year and proved that he is ready for the next step in his career.

“Change can force us out of doing the same tired things and without it you can’t expect to see a change in the outcome, and this is something to get motivated and excited about.”

McVean’s exit fuels speculation that Reynolds will leave the team just a year into his 10-year deal in favour of Kelly Racing. Brodie Kostecki is rumoured to be his preferred replacement.

Will Brown is currently the only driver definitely locked in to an Erebus seat for 2021.