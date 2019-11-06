Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Practice 1 in
07 Hours
:
07 Minutes
:
31 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Breaking news

Erebus unveils JPS-style livery for Sandown

shares
comments
Erebus unveils JPS-style livery for Sandown
By:
Nov 6, 2019, 8:18 AM

The Erebus Supercars team will pay tribute to four-time Australian Touring Car Champion Jim Richards with a one-off black-and-gold livery at Sandown.

Richards sported the famous colours of cigarette brand JPS on his BMW cars between 1982-87, including two of his championship-winning seasons in 1985 and ‘87.

The Kiwi, who won the Bathurst 1000 seven times from a record 35 starts, was inducted into the Supercars hall of fame in 2006.

“For me they were great days and I’m quite excited that the team are running the livery,” Richards recalled.

“There are many good memories for me, especially the ’87 M3; we weren’t expected to win because our car was underpowered compared to our opposition, but when the tracks were tight the car shone.”

“We went down to the very last meeting to see who would win the championship, so I have very special memories of that car in particular.” 

The black-and-gold colour scheme will be seen on both the Penrite Holdens of David Reynolds & Luke Youlden and Anton De Pasquale & Will Brown.

“It’s really cool to run this livery, especially when you look back at those six years and the success Jim had over that time,” Reynolds said.

“I’ve always said I should have been born in the retro era; everything was so cool then, so I love this round for that reason.

“I love looking back at the cars from then and hearing all the stories; hopefully wearing Jim’s colours will be a good omen for us this weekend.”

Erebus Holden

Erebus Holden

Photo by: Erebus Motorsport

Next article
Pye announces Walkinshaw Andretti United exit

Previous article

Pye announces Walkinshaw Andretti United exit

Next article

Famous HRT livery returns to Walkinshaw Holdens

Famous HRT livery returns to Walkinshaw Holdens
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Teams Erebus Motorsport
Author Rachit Thukral

Race hub

Newcastle

Newcastle

22 Nov - 24 Nov
Practice 1 Starts in
07 Hours
:
07 Minutes
:
31 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Thu 21 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
19:30
11:30
Practice 2
Thu 21 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
23:25
15:25
Qualifying 1
Fri 22 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
18:50
10:50
Shootout 1
Fri 22 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
21:15
13:15
Race 1
Sat 23 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
00:15
16:15
Qualifying 2
Sat 23 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
19:20
11:20
Shootout 2
Sat 23 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
21:20
13:20
Race 2
Sun 24 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
00:15
16:15
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
MotoGP

Aprilia's "extreme" gearbox solution to blame for fire

3h
2
Formula 1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

2h
3
Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

2h
4
World Superbike

Argentina replaces Qatar as WSBK finale host

1h
5
WRC

How Ogier's Citroen dream died

3h

Latest videos

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Latest news

Holdsworth's new Tickford Supercars deal confirmed
VASC

Holdsworth's new Tickford Supercars deal confirmed

Kelly braced for emotional Nissan farewell
VASC

Kelly braced for emotional Nissan farewell

Supercars changes SuperSprint to Super400
VASC

Supercars changes SuperSprint to Super400

Supercars adds $500,000 prize pool to Super2
VASC

Supercars adds $500,000 prize pool to Super2

Tander admits Supercars comeback unlikely
VASC

Tander admits Supercars comeback unlikely

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.