Previous / Supercars releases 2022 Bathurst 1000 crowd numbers Next / PremiAir Racing announces Pither exit
Supercars News

Erebus linked to increased Coca-Cola backing

Erebus Motorsport is poised to carry increased Coca-Cola sponsorship in Supercars for the 2023 season.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Listen to this article

The GM squad is set to part ways with current major backer Boost Mobile, at least as the naming rights partner, at the end of the current campaign.

That's due to a pledge from Boost founder Peter Adderton to pull his wider Supercars backing outside of personal driver deals from the end of this year over ongoing tension with series management.

Boost currently backs the Erebus squad as well as being the official telco of Supercars and the naming rights backer of the Gold Coast 500 event.

Since last week's Bathurst 1000 it has emerged that Erebus is close to filling at least part of the gap that will be left by Boost Mobile.

Motorsport.com understands that Coca-Cola will step up its backing of the squad for the 2023 season.

The famous brand is currently tied to the PremiAir Racing team through driver Chris Pither, who has long been linked to the Coke backing.

The famous brand is already a minor partner of Erebus Motorsport with signage on the rear boot of the team's two Commodores.

However Pither is set to exit PremiAir Racing at the end of this season, paving the way for Will Brown and Brodie Kostecki to carry increase Coke signage on their Erebus Camaros next season.

However Pither is set to exit PremiAir Racing at the end of this season, paving the way for Will Brown and Brodie Kostecki to carry increase Coke signage on their Erebus Camaros next season.

The team declined to comment when asked by Motorsport.com.

