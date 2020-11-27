Supercars
Supercars / Breaking news

Erebus names new crew chief for 2021

Erebus names new crew chief for 2021
By:

Erebus Motorsport has named a new crew chief ahead of the 2021 Supercars season.

Heading into what is shaping up as a transitional period for the Bathurst-winning squad, lead mechanic Bradley Tremain has been promoted to the crew chief role after five years with the team.

He'll replace Dennis Huijser, who parted ways with the travelling crew during the stint in Darwin earlier this year.

“It’s fantastic for me to step up but also great to have the continuity within the workshop,” Tremain said.

“Our core group has remained the same for a lot of years and we’re a stronger, better team for it.

“The guys and girls we have within the team want to do the best job and are focused on achieving our goals.

“One of our focuses this year has been our pitstops and we were able to work to be consistently one of the best teams in pit lane this season.”

Bradley Packham, who was top mechanic on the #99 car, will step into the lead mechanic role.

News of some continuity comes amid significant uncertainty around the Holden squad heading into the new year, including question marks over the driver line-up.

As it stands the only guarantee on the driver front is that Will Brown be in one of the team's cars, as a replacement for Dick Johnson Racing-bound Anton De Pasquale.

There are question marks over the squad's technical line-up, too, with significant speculation that both lead engineers Alistair McVean and Mirko De Rosa are leaving the team.

Motorsport.com has sought clarification from the team but is yet to receive a response.

About this article

Series Supercars
Teams Erebus Motorsport
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

