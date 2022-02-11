Erebus retains Perkins, Russell for Bathurst

Listen to this article

For the second year running the pair will join Will Brown and Brodie Kostecki respectively for the two-driver Supercars enduro.

The deal will see Russell make his 13th start in the Great Race, he and Kostecki having sealed their maiden Bathurst podiums with third last year.

“It was great to be able to achieve a podium last year at Bathurst,” Russell said.

“It gives you confidence because you know that you’ve put in the hard yards but you have to continue to work hard and that’s definitely what we’ll be doing this year.

“Going back-to-back with Erebus is definitely beneficial because I have an understanding of the characteristics of the car and understand how Brodie and the team work.

“The partnership last year was great so I’m really looking forward to working closer with the team and heading back to the Mountain later in the year.”

For Perkins and Brown, meanwhile, there is a sense of unfinished business after their race was ruined by power steering issues last December.

“We feel like we have a bit of unfinished business after last year so I’m delighted to be back driving alongside Will,” Perkins said.

“Stability and continuity are such an important part of success at Bathurst.

“For Will and I to be able to roll on in terms of seat position and work with all of the same crew, we’re certainly in a good position.

“The way that both Will and Brodie performed throughout last season really proved that they’re going to be competitive this year.

“It’s going to be great to watch in the first half of 2022 and I can’t wait to play my part in the later half of the season.”

Perkins and Russell will join the full-time drivers at the pre-season test at Winton on February 22.

The 2022 Bathurst 1000 will take place on October 6-9.