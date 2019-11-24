Supercars
Erebus Supercars documentary trailer released
By:
Nov 24, 2019, 3:32 AM

The trailer for an explosive fly-on-the-wall documentary about the Erebus Motorsport Supercars team has been released.

A documentary crew has spent the 2019 season shadowing the team and its star drivers David Reynolds and Anton De Pasquale, the footage now being used to create a documentary similar to Netflix's Drive to Survive series about Formula 1.

The trailer hints at a warts-and-all look at the team's season, including colourful insights and outbursts from team boss Barry Ryan and owner Betty Klimenko, the negotiations behind Reynolds' 10-year deal, and the simmering rivalry between Reynolds and Scott McLaughlin.

It's set to go to air early next year.

 
Series Supercars

Series Supercars
Teams Erebus Motorsport
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

