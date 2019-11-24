Erebus Supercars documentary trailer released
The trailer for an explosive fly-on-the-wall documentary about the Erebus Motorsport Supercars team has been released.
A documentary crew has spent the 2019 season shadowing the team and its star drivers David Reynolds and Anton De Pasquale, the footage now being used to create a documentary similar to Netflix's Drive to Survive series about Formula 1.
The trailer hints at a warts-and-all look at the team's season, including colourful insights and outbursts from team boss Barry Ryan and owner Betty Klimenko, the negotiations behind Reynolds' 10-year deal, and the simmering rivalry between Reynolds and Scott McLaughlin.
It's set to go to air early next year.
