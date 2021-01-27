Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Erebus boss hails team harmony after "best test in years"

shares
comments
By:

Erebus CEO Barry Ryan says his new-look driving and engineering line-ups have brought a fresh sense of harmony to the squad.

The race-winning team will head into the 2021 Supercars season with a number of key changes, after both drivers, both race engineers, the crew chief and the naming-rights sponsor all left at the of last year.

That came off the back of a difficult 2020 campaign, which included the partially-public demise of the relationship between Ryan and lead driver David Reynolds.

The result of the exodus is an all-rookie driver line-up consisting of exciting young talents Will Brown and Brodie Kostecki, who will be engineered by promoted data engineer Tom Moore and newly-signed George Commins respectively.

Those new pairings had their first proper hit-out at Winton today, thanks to both drivers eligible for additional rookie running.

Read Also:

According to Ryan the test was the team's best in years, the changes prompting a sense of harmony that had slipped away over recent seasons.

"It was a really positive day," he said.

"It's probably one of the most positive days I've had in years at Winton. The drivers just did their job, there was no complaining, they just got in and did the plan that the team had put together.

"It was the best test we've had in two or three years. It was really well planned. No one stood out more than anyone else. The crew chief did a really good job, the mechanics, engineers, drivers, everybody just did their jobs. There was no complaints during the day, it was just hard work, and hard work always pays off.

"Tom and Will working together, and George and Brodie, it was really good. You can see that they already clicked. The biggest thing was George and Tom working together on a single plan, not two individual plans. One car went through a test plan, the other car went through a test plan, and they both knew about it. That makes a big difference, it makes you work as a team.

"Working together, the two engineers working for the same cause... that's something I feel we've been missing. After today it's proved we've got that harmony and the two engineers want to work together, they're not just out ether to beat each other.

"And the drivers are the same. They obviously want to beat each other as drivers, but they're working together."

Ryan said that he expects Erebus to get a head start from today's rookie running, particularly as both Brown and Kostecki have significant experience in both Super2 and the main game endurance races.

However, while buoyed by the stopwatch during qualifying simulations, he says it won't be until open pre-season testing at Winton next month that he'll have a proper sense of where the team stacks up.

"It's a big benefit having rookie tests like this," he said.

"Our drivers are classed as rookies but they're both experienced drivers. They know what they're doing, they're just classed as rookies. So we can take advantage of that and make our cars faster.

"I think we should be confident after the test day. It's a very hot day so it's hard to judge what the qualifying pace would have been. They both had a qualifying run at the end of the day and it was positive, very positive. But really hot track temps, so it's hard to tell how fast they actually were until there's other cars on track."

He added that the test has reaffirmed his goal of retaining fifth in the team's championship this season, despite the off-season changes and the loss of two race winners in Reynolds and Anton De Pasquale.

"As a minimum it would be nice to stay in the same teams' championship position," he said. "People say that's a big ask, but if the drivers can be in the Top 10 as regularly as they can, and finish every race, we'll be there."

Gallery: Fullwood's new WAU livery

Previous article

Gallery: Fullwood's new WAU livery
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Will Brown , Brodie Kostecki
Teams Erebus Motorsport
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Alesi set for double Japan programme with Toyota
JAPANESE F3 JAPANESE F3 / Breaking news

Alesi set for double Japan programme with Toyota

Racer/kingpin Randy Lanier is a free man
IndyCar IndyCar / Commentary

Racer/kingpin Randy Lanier is a free man

CHAMPCAR/CART: Team Kool green's Tracy wins at Road america
IndyCar IndyCar / News

CHAMPCAR/CART: Team Kool green's Tracy wins at Road america

McLaren targeting improvement in two key areas in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren targeting improvement in two key areas in 2021

Gallery: All 33 Formula 1 world champions
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: All 33 Formula 1 world champions

Latest news

Erebus boss hails team harmony after "best test in years"
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Erebus boss hails team harmony after "best test in years"

Gallery: Fullwood's new WAU livery
Supercars Supercars / Special feature

Gallery: Fullwood's new WAU livery

Erebus to run special testing livery
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Erebus to run special testing livery

Fullwood's Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden unveiled
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Fullwood's Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden unveiled

Trending

1
JAPANESE F3

Alesi set for double Japan programme with Toyota

3h
2
IndyCar

Racer/kingpin Randy Lanier is a free man

3
IndyCar

CHAMPCAR/CART: Team Kool green's Tracy wins at Road america

4
Formula 1

McLaren targeting improvement in two key areas in 2021

5
Formula 1

Gallery: All 33 Formula 1 world champions

Latest news

Erebus boss hails team harmony after "best test in years"

Erebus boss hails team harmony after "best test in years"

Supercars
8m
Gallery: Fullwood's new WAU livery

Gallery: Fullwood's new WAU livery

Supercars
10h
Erebus to run special testing livery

Erebus to run special testing livery

Supercars
11h
Fullwood's Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden unveiled

Fullwood's Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden unveiled

Supercars
14h
Seton inks 2021 Super2 deal

Seton inks 2021 Super2 deal

Supercars
Jan 22, 2021

Latest videos

Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport 00:29
Supercars
13m

Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars
Oct 13, 2020

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars
Oct 12, 2020

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars
Oct 8, 2020

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars
Sep 7, 2020

A Father's Day like no other

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.