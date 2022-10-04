Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Bathurst Preview

Every driver racing in the 2022 Bathurst 1000

The 2022 Repco Bathurst 1000 is here! Let's take a look at the 56 drivers that will battle it out for Great Race glory this Sunday.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Every driver racing in the 2022 Bathurst 1000
Listen to this article

The recent confirmation that international Porsche ace Jaxon Evans will join Jack Smith at Brad Jones Racing locked in the field for the 2022 running of the Bathurst 1000.

With the 25 regular entries joined by wildcards from Triple Eight, Erebus Motorsport and Matt Chahda Motorsport, a total of 28 cars and 56 drivers will tackle the biggest test in Aussie motorsport.

Out of the 2022 line-up just seven entries will be entirely unchanged from last year.

Dick Johnson Racing, Blanchard Racing Team and Erebus Motorsport are the only teams to have complete consistency across its primary entries this year.

Triple Eight will field one unchanged line-up, Garth Tander continuing with Shane van Gisbergen, while Jamie Whincup joins rookie Broc Feeney and Craig Lowndes moves into the T8 wildcard with Declan Fraser.

Team 18 has one unchanged line-up in Mark Winterbottom and Michael Caruso and did plan to have a second before James Golding left the team to take up a full-time ride with PremiAir Racing.

Golding's place alongside Scott Pye was taken by Super2 front-runner Tyler Everingham.

Tickford Racing also has one unchanged line-up in Cam Waters and James Moffat, while it is fielding two drivers who raced together last year in Jake Kostecki and Kurt Kostecki. However in 2021 the brothers drove for Matt Stone Racing before Jake's off-season move to Campbellfield.

In terms of co-driver consistency, Zak Best continues with Tickford Racing but has been moved to the Tom Randle entry, while Zane Goddard joins the Ford team as James Courtney's partner.

Warren Luff will continue his long-standing relationship with Walkinshaw Andretti United, this year partnering Nick Percat, while Fabian Coulthard has been drafted into the WAU line-up alongside reigning winner Chaz Mostert.

Dale Wood and Dean Fiore have been retained by Brad Jones Racing and will partner Andre Heimgartner and Bryce Fullwood respectively, while Jordan Boys returns to the Albury squad to partner Macauley Jones after missing out on a Bathurst seat last year.

Matt Campbell returns to Grove Racing where he will partner David Reynolds, while Lee Holdsworth, who won the Great Race with Mostert last year, will be paired with Matt Payne.

Matt Stone Racing has recalled Jayden Ojeda, who this year will partner Todd Hazelwood, while the team will also hand Aaron Seton his Bathurst debut alongside Jack Le Brocq.

PremiAir Racing has re-signed Dylan O'Keeffe, who drove for the team as Team Sydney last year, to partner Golding, with rookie Cameron Hill completing the line-up alongside Chris Pither.

The wildcards will be driven by Lowndes/Fraser, Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway (Erebus) and Matt Chahda and Jay Robotham (MCM).

There are six Bathurst 1000 rookies in the field – Evans, Payne, Seton, Chahda, Robotham and Fraser.

2022 Repco Bathurst 1000 entry list

Team Number Primary Driver Co-Driver Car
Triple Eight Race Engineering 88 Broc Feeney Jamie Whincup Holden ZB Commodore
  97 Shane van Gisbergen Garth Tander Holden ZB Commodore
  888 Craig Lowndes Declan Fraser Holden ZB Commodore
Dick Johnson Racing 11 Anton De Pasquale Tony D’Alberto Ford Mustang GT
  17 Will Davison Alex Davison Ford Mustang GT
Tickford Racing 5 James Courtney Zane Goddard Ford Mustang GT
  6 Cameron Waters James Moffat Ford Mustang GT
  55 Thomas Randle Zak Best Ford Mustang GT
  56 Jake Kostecki Kurt Kostecki Ford Mustang GT
Walkinshaw Andretti United 2 Nick Percat Warren Luff Holden ZB Commodore
  25 Chaz Mostert Fabian Coulthard Holden ZB Commodore
Erebus Motorsport 9 Will Brown Jack Perkins Holden ZB Commodore
  51 Richie Stanaway Greg Murphy Holden ZB Commodore
  99 Brodie Kostecki David Russell Holden ZB Commodore
Brad Jones Racing 4 Jack Smith Jaxon Evans Holden ZB Commodore
  8 Andre Heimgartner Dale Wood Holden ZB Commodore
  14 Bryce Fullwood Dean Fiore Holden ZB Commodore
  96 Macauley Jones Jordan Boys Holden ZB Commodore
Team 18 18 Mark Winterbottom Michael Caruso Holden ZB Commodore
  20 Scott Pye Tyler Everingham Holden ZB Commodore
Grove Racing 10 Lee Holdsworth Matt Payne Ford Mustang GT
  26 David Reynolds Matt Campbell Ford Mustang GT
Matt Stone Racing 34 Jack Le Brocq Aaron Seton Holden ZB Commodore
  35 Todd Hazelwood Jayden Ojeda Holden ZB Commodore
PremiAir Racing 22 Chris Pither Cameron Hill Holden ZB Commodore
  31 James Golding Dylan O’Keeffe Holden ZB Commodore
Blanchard Racing Team 3 Tim Slade Tim Blanchard Ford Mustang GT
Matt Chahda Motorsport 118 Matt Chahda Jaylyn Robotham Holden ZB Commodore
Andrew van Leeuwen
Andrew van Leeuwen
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars' Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
