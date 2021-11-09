Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Kostecki completes MSR Bathurst 1000 line-up Next / Decision looming for Boost Bathurst wildcard
Supercars / Bathurst II Preview

Every driver racing in the Bathurst 1000

By:

The 2021 Bathurst 1000 field is now set. Here's every driver that will take their shot at Mount Panorama glory in December.

Every driver racing in the Bathurst 1000

Confirmation that Kurt Kostecki will join brother Jake at Matt Stone Racing was final piece of the Bathurst 1000 puzzle.

That means the 26-car, 52-driver field is locked and loaded ahead of the 2021 running of the Great Race.

There is little in the way of consistency in the driver pairings this year, with the Triple Eight cars the only two bringing the exact same line-up into the race.

Reigning winners Shane van Gisbergen and Garth Tander will share the #97 while legend Craig Lowndes will partner Jamie Whincup in his final race as a full-time driver.

Other staying at the same team, but shifting into different entries, are James Golding at Team 18 (sharing with Scott Pye), Jono Webb at Team Sydney (sharing with Fabian Coulthard), Warren Luff at Walkinshaw Andretti United (sharing with Bryce Fullwood), James Moffat at Tickford (sharing with Cam Waters) and Tony D'Alberto at Dick Johnson Racing (sharing with Anton De Pasquale).

Technically Will Brown and Brodie Kostecki fall into that camp, however they were promoted from co-driver roles to full-time seats for the 2021 season.

There have been some late re-shuffling among the co-drivers, with Australia's international border situation complicating matters for some teams.

DJR was set to welcome Scott McLaughlin back for Bathurst, the three-time series champion expected to partner De Pasquale while D'Alberto shared with Will Davison.

However McLaughlin pulled the pin so he could focus on his IndyCar off-season, DJR moving D'Alberto in the #11 and recruiting Alex Davison to partner brother Will.

Tickford had a similar problem with US-based Alex Premat, the Ford team's Super2 driver Zak Best getting a call-up as a replacement. Best, who will partner Jack Le Brocq, will be the only Bathurst 1000 rookie in the field.

Kelly Grove Racing needed a late change of plans too due to a scheduling conflict with Earl Bamber, who was signed to partner Andre Heimgartner. Matt Campbell was drafted in as a replacement and may well get more pre-Bathurst laps than expected, the Porsche ace touted as a potential David Reynolds sub for the final Sydney Motorsport Park event.

The field features two wildcard entries, one from Triple Eight (Russell Ingall/Broc Feeney) and one from Erebus Motorsport (Greg Murphy/Richie Stanaway).

However there is still a question mark over the latter due to ongoing travel restrictions with New Zealand, where both drivers are based.

2021 Bathurst 1000 entry list

Team Primary Driver Co-driver Car
Dick Johnson Racing Anton De Pasquale Tony D’Alberto Ford Mustang GT
Dick Johnson Racing Will Davison Alex Davison Ford Mustang GT
Triple Eight Race Engineering Jamie Whincup Craig Lowndes Holden ZB Commodore
Triple Eight Race Engineering Shane van Gisbergen Garth Tander Holden ZB Commodore
Triple Eight Race Engineering Broc Feeney Russell Ingall Holden ZB Commodore
Tickford Racing Jack Le Brocq Zak Best Ford Mustang GT
Tickford Racing Cam Waters James Moffat Ford Mustang GT
Tickford Racing James Courtney Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT
Blanchard Racing Team Tim Slade Tim Blanchard Ford Mustang GT
Erebus Motorsport Will Brown Jack Perkins Holden ZB Commodore
Erebus Motorsport Brodie Kostecki David Russell Holden ZB Commodore
Erebus Motorsport Richie Stanaway Greg Murphy Holden ZB Commodore
Team 18 Mark Winterbottom Michael Caruso Holden ZB Commodore
Team 18 Scott Pye James Golding Holden ZB Commodore
Walkinshaw Andretti United Bryce Fullwood Warren Luff Holden ZB Commodore
Walkinshaw Andretti United Chaz Mostert Lee Holdsworth Holden ZB Commodore
Brad Jones Racing Jack Smith Ash Walsh Holden ZB Commodore
Brad Jones Racing Nick Percat Dale Wood Holden ZB Commodore
Brad Jones Racing Todd Hazelwood Dean Fiore Holden ZB Commodore
Brad Jones Racing Macauley Jones Chris Pither Holden ZB Commodore
Kelly Grove Racing Andre Heimgartner Matt Campbell Ford Mustang GT
Kelly Grove Racing David Reynolds Luke Youlden Ford Mustang GT
Team Sydney Fabian Coulthard Jonathon Webb Holden ZB Commodore
Team Sydney Garry Jacobson Dylan O’Keeffe Holden ZB Commodore
Matt Stone Racing Jake Kostecki Kurt Kostecki Holden ZB Commodore
Matt Stone Racing Zane Goddard Jayden Ojeda Holden ZB Commodore
shares
comments
Kostecki completes MSR Bathurst 1000 line-up
Previous article

Kostecki completes MSR Bathurst 1000 line-up
Next article

Decision looming for Boost Bathurst wildcard

Decision looming for Boost Bathurst wildcard
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Youlden to retain Kelly Grove Racing seat
Video Inside
Supercars

Youlden to retain Kelly Grove Racing seat

Decision looming for Boost Bathurst wildcard Bathurst II
Supercars

Decision looming for Boost Bathurst wildcard

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Youlden to retain Kelly Grove Racing seat
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Youlden to retain Kelly Grove Racing seat

Decision looming for Boost Bathurst wildcard
Supercars Supercars

Decision looming for Boost Bathurst wildcard

Triple Eight signs Hill for Super2
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Triple Eight signs Hill for Super2

Every driver racing in the Bathurst 1000
Supercars Supercars

Every driver racing in the Bathurst 1000

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.