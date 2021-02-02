Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Breaking news

Familiar look for Supercars title contender

Familiar look for Supercars title contender
By:

Cam Waters will carry a familiar look for what may be a title-contending Supercars season.

The Tickford Racing ace is expected to be among the top contenders for the 2021 title, off the back of a promising end to last season that included a maiden solo race win at The Bend and a second place at the Bathurst 1000.

He'll have a brand new chassis for the campaign, which has already been shaken down, however it will run under what are now familiar colours as he embarks on a sixth season with backing from Monster Energy.

“It’s awesome to have the support of Monster Energy for a sixth season,” Waters said.

“They’ve been massive supporters of my career, as have Enzed, Castrol, McQuinn Electrical, and others, so it’s great to have their continued support and also have a number of new partners join the team.

"It’s the toughest looking car on the grid, and by the end of last year it was one of the fastest, so we’re definitely looking to pick up where we left off in 2020.

"We shook down the new chassis just before Christmas and it ran perfectly, so hopefully that’s a sign of things to come and we can build on the momentum we finished last season with.”

Waters will give his new car its first proper workout at the official Winton pre-season test on February 16.

The 2021 Supercars season then kicks off with the Mount Panorama 500 on February 26-28.

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Cameron Waters
Teams Tickford Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

