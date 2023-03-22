Subscribe
Fans called on for new DJR book

Fans are being called on to share photos and memories for a new book celebrating Dick Johnson Racing's 1000 races.

Andrew van Leeuwen
The famous Ford team became the first in Australian Touring Car Championship/Supercars history to hit the 1000-race mark at the Bathurst 1000 last year.

To celebrate the milestone Dick Johnson and author John Smailes began working on a new book which will be published by Authentic Collectables and available midway through this year.

'Dick Johnson Racing: The First To 1000 - Celebrating 1000 Championship Races 1981-2002' will be printed to a limited run with each copy signed by team co-owners Johnson and Ryan Story.

Johnson is now calling on fans to submit photos and memories that will be published as part of the book.

Any DJR-related photos, including fans wearing team merchandise, selfies with DJR drivers or DJR cars on track, are welcome to be submitted.

The stipulation is that the fan must own the rights to the image supplied.

Photos can be submitted via the Authentic Collectables website.

"It was really special to celebrate the teams 1000th race at Bathurst last year," said Dick Johnson.

"It's been amazing reflecting on the 40-odd years with John as we have been writing the book. I can't wait for everyone to get the book into their hands.

"When the guys at Authentic came to us to say they wanted to include a fan section into the book, where the fans could submit their own photos, I couldn't have been more pleased.

"To be able to bring the fans along on the journey and have some of their photos forever captured in this book will be really special for [my wife] Jillie and I."

