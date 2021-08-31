Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Feeney to replace Whincup at Triple Eight
Supercars News

Feeney coy on expectations for 2022 Supercars season

By:

Broc Feeney says he'll focus on consistency rather than outright results during what will be a sensational rookie Supercars campaign with Triple Eight next year.

Feeney coy on expectations for 2022 Supercars season

One of the category's worst kept secrets was formalised today, powerhouse squad Triple Eight confirming that the 18-year-old will replace Jamie Whincup ahead of the 2022 season.

The multi-year deal will see Feeney make a sensational full-time debut in a race-winning seat, off the back of just four years of car racing.

While taking over Whincup's seat will inevitably carry some expectation, particularly as the current T8 drivers sit first and second in the points right now, Feeney has stopped short of naming any specific goals next season.

He says his only focus is on avoiding inconsistency as he looks to settle in to Australia's premier racing category.

“To be honest, it’s very hard for me at the moment to put an expectation on [2022]," he said.

"Obviously I haven’t gone up against these guys yet.

“I’ll be racing in the Bathurst 1000 in a wildcard at the end of the year which will be pretty exciting for me to have my first taste against these main game drivers, but the biggest thing for me next year is looking for a consistent year and learning as much as I can.

“I don’t want it to be up and down. I want to learn as much as I can, get some good results on the board and at the end of the day help the team as much as we can.”

When asked if he was in any way daunted by the pressure of taking over the #88, Feeney added: "Not at all. I'm ready for this challenge, I'm looking forward to it. I've been waiting for this day for a long time."

Joining T8 also means directly going up against an in-form Shane van Gisbergen, another challenge Feeney is excited to take on.

"I'm looking forward to it, to be honest, because you've got the best baseline in pitlane," he said."You've got the guy that's winning races all of the time.

"If you aim high you don't stop until you get there. So I'll be looking at Shane a lot over the next couple of years and trying to chase him down as much as I can."

Whincup, who will take over as T8 team boss next season, argued that there will be more pressure on the team to perform than there will be on Feeney.

"If anything the pressure is on us to provide him [with] the best car in pitlane," said the seven-time series champion. "And secondly, to provide him with an environment where he can thrive and get the most out of himself.

"If we can do that, then I've got no doubt he's going to be able to show the world what he's capable."

According to outgoing team boss Roland Dane there will be pressure on Feeney and some peaks and troughs in form are to be expected – much like when a largely unproven Whincup joined the team more than 15 years ago.

"There will be high expectations, but he'll place high expectations on himself," said Dane.

"If you look back to the parallel I like to draw with Jamie's first weekend with us in 2006... he won on his first weekend with us in Adelaide, but his season was very much up and down.

"He finished 10th overall in the championship that year. He had some races that were great and some races not so great. That's part of learning.

"Broc knows the cars [and] knows the team. Honestly, I wouldn't be taking him on, and handing him over to Jamie as the future, if I didn't believe he could do the job."

Looking beyond 2022, Feeney says he wants to win titles and make his own name in the sport, rather than aiming for any targets set by his predecessor.

“I’m Broc Feeney; I’m not going to be Jamie Whincup or Shane van Gisbergen, I’m being myself,” he said.

“I want to look back on my career as hopefully a Supercars champion in a few years to come and I’m in the perfect team to do that.

“I know it’s up to me at this stage. I’ve got the best people around me so it’s my job to get the results on the board and hopefully look back on a successful career in a few years to come.”

shares
comments
Feeney to replace Whincup at Triple Eight

Previous article

Feeney to replace Whincup at Triple Eight
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

After Daytona near-win, NASCAR disqualifies Chris Buescher

2
World of Outlaws

USA Race Park - Dion Hindi spotlight

3
WEC

WEC reveals new top class name for hypercar future

4
Supercars

Supercars poised for ownership structure change

5
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Latest news
Feeney coy on expectations for 2022 Supercars season
SUPC

Feeney coy on expectations for 2022 Supercars season

1 h
Feeney to replace Whincup at Triple Eight
SUPC

Feeney to replace Whincup at Triple Eight

7 h
Supercars poised for ownership structure change
Video Inside
SUPC

Supercars poised for ownership structure change

Aug 30, 2021
Supercars won't mandate COVID-19 vaccination
SUPC

Supercars won't mandate COVID-19 vaccination

Aug 30, 2021
Supercars wants 'premium' Bathurst GT event in 2022
Intercontinental GT Challenge

Supercars wants 'premium' Bathurst GT event in 2022

Aug 27, 2021
Latest videos
Supercars: Upcoming sale to change series ownership structure 00:35
Supercars
20 h

Supercars: Upcoming sale to change series ownership structure

Supercars committed to remaining 2021 rounds 01:03
Supercars
Aug 23, 2021

Supercars committed to remaining 2021 rounds

Supercars: Murphy/Stanaway wildcard hinges on NZ bubble 00:44
Supercars
Aug 20, 2021

Supercars: Murphy/Stanaway wildcard hinges on NZ bubble

Supercars: Bathurst 1000 date controversy 00:57
Supercars
Aug 11, 2021

Supercars: Bathurst 1000 date controversy

Triple Eight Race Engineering Bathurst 1000 wildcard test day 02:16
Supercars
Aug 10, 2021

Triple Eight Race Engineering Bathurst 1000 wildcard test day

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Feeney to replace Whincup at Triple Eight
Supercars

Feeney to replace Whincup at Triple Eight

Supercars poised for ownership structure change
Video Inside
Supercars

Supercars poised for ownership structure change

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime
Supercars

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

More from
Broc Feeney
Feeney 'blocking out' Whincup speculation
Supercars

Feeney 'blocking out' Whincup speculation

Ingall eyeing important first Triple Eight test
Supercars

Ingall eyeing important first Triple Eight test

Feeney cuts Triple Eight Supercars laps
Supercars

Feeney cuts Triple Eight Supercars laps

Triple Eight Race Engineering More from
Triple Eight Race Engineering
Triple Eight to unveil new driver next week
Supercars

Triple Eight to unveil new driver next week

Whincup says replacement will be named this month
Supercars

Whincup says replacement will be named this month

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime
Supercars

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Trending Today

After Daytona near-win, NASCAR disqualifies Chris Buescher
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

After Daytona near-win, NASCAR disqualifies Chris Buescher

USA Race Park - Dion Hindi spotlight
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws

USA Race Park - Dion Hindi spotlight

WEC reveals new top class name for hypercar future
WEC WEC

WEC reveals new top class name for hypercar future

Supercars poised for ownership structure change
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Supercars poised for ownership structure change

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Friday night's Daytona Xfinity race postponed by weather
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Friday night's Daytona Xfinity race postponed by weather

Maruti Suzuki explains why it quit rallying in India
Indian Rally Indian Rally

Maruti Suzuki explains why it quit rallying in India

Wolff: Mercedes must take Belgian GP F1 race call "on the chin"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes must take Belgian GP F1 race call "on the chin"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020

Latest news

Feeney coy on expectations for 2022 Supercars season
Supercars Supercars

Feeney coy on expectations for 2022 Supercars season

Feeney to replace Whincup at Triple Eight
Supercars Supercars

Feeney to replace Whincup at Triple Eight

Supercars poised for ownership structure change
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Supercars poised for ownership structure change

Supercars won't mandate COVID-19 vaccination
Supercars Supercars

Supercars won't mandate COVID-19 vaccination

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.