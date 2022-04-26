Feeney uses Radical for early Perth laps

Listen to this article

Feeney will race at the Wanneroo circuit for the first time at this weekend's Perth SuperNight, the Triple Eight driver having never even visited Western Australia up until now.

To help speed up the learning process on the 2.41-kilometre layout, Feeney spent Monday driving a Radical under the supervision of driver coach BD Soutar-Dawson from Arise Racing.

According to Feeney, the early laps will help him hit the ground running for the short, sharp two-day Supercars meeting.

“It was pretty cool... I had a great time and was smiling a lot," he said.

“I was using it to learn the track but had a blast while doing it which made it even more fun.

“People refer to a lot of racing cars as being ‘like a go kart’, but that’s the closest thing I’ve ever felt to being in a kart.

“They move around quite a lot. They’ve got a lot of downforce, but you can slide them a bit. They’ve got quick steering and you’re hanging on to the thing the whole time.

"It was great to learn the track in and was just a cool thing to drive, but a challenge as well.

“The track is pretty cool. I knew from the first time I drove it on the sim that I had to get over here and have a go, it’s quite different.

“This was a perfect opportunity for me to get some laps and get my eye in – it’s a cool track and the undulation is crazy. There’s always talk about TV not doing it justice but until you get here and see the circuit you realise how crazy the undulation is.

“It’s a short weekend for us so getting an early advantage is key. When the opportunity came up to come over and do some laps it worked out perfectly.

“Now I can be on it from lap one of Practice 1 this weekend.”

Supercars hasn't raced in Perth since 2019, which means seven drivers will be making their main game debuts there this weekend.

As well as Feeney there is Will Brown, Jack Smith, Bryce Fullwood, Thomas Randle and West Aussie locals Brodie and Jake Kostecki.

However all but Feeney do have experience on the circuit, having raced there in Super2 back in 2019.