Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Supercars poised for ownership structure change
Supercars News

Feeney to replace Whincup at Triple Eight

By:

Rookie Broc Feeney has scored one of the best seats in Supercars, with formal confirmation that he'll replace Jamie Whincup at Triple Eight next season.

Feeney to replace Whincup at Triple Eight

The teenager will make a dream move to the main series in 2022 alongside Shane van Gisbergen at the crack Triple Eight squad.

He is just the second new driver to join T8 since its signed Whincup to partner Craig Lowndes ahead of the 2006 season, a move that yielded seven titles for Whincup in the years that followed.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for me to be replacing ‘The GOAT’, Jamie Whincup. It’s so surreal for me at the moment, but I think it will start to kick in at the start of next year,” said Feeney.

“To be aligned with this amazing team in my Super2 season and to be promoted into the main series is a dream come true.

"To be honest, I always wanted to get to Supercars, but to be behind the wheel of a Red Bull Ampol Racing machine is pretty exciting.

“When [Triple Eight boss] Roland [Dane] told me the news I was in shock. He explained everything to me and basically asked how it sounded – I said it sounded bloody awesome!

"I got out of that meeting and rang my parents straight away. It was such a big relief as we’ve all put in so much effort the last few years, and it’s a day I’ll never forget.

“It’s such a good place for me to be, considering I’m a rookie coming into the Supercars series. To have the drivers that I’m surrounded by and the knowledge they have is a great opportunity. For the short eight months I’ve been with the team, I’ve learnt so much and I cannot wait to learn more in the next few years."

Feeney replaces Whincup as part of major shake-up at Triple Eight that will see Whincup subsequently replace Dane in the team boss role.

The reshuffle follows an ownership change earlier this year, Tony Quinn becoming the majority shareholder in the team with a 40 per cent stake.

Despite his main game experience being limited to a single Bathurst 1000 start with Tickford last year, Feeney is well-entrenched in the Triple Eight set-up.

He has raced for the team in both Super2 and GT World Challenge Australia this year and has a long-standing relationship with Dane through his mentor Paul Morris.

Feeney has only spent the last three seasons racing cars after stepping into the Toyota 86 series as a 15-year-old in 2018. That year he was denied entry to the Bathurst round of the championship as he fell 11 days short of the minimum age, 16, to compete at Mount Panorama.

The following season he moved straight into Supercars, winning the third-tier Super3 title in a Paul Morris Motorsport Ford FG Falcon.

Feeney then stepped up to Super2 with Tickford Racing in 2020, as well as finishing 10th at the Bathurst 1000 alongside James Courtney on what was his 18th birthday.

He moved to T8 for the 2021 Super2 season and currently leads the standings by 51 points. He's also set to make a second Great Race start, this time with veteran Russell Ingall in a T8-run wildcard entry.

“I think some people will look at this decision and think we would have gone in an ‘established driver’ direction, but we’re not a team that takes things conservatively," said Whincup.

"We take risks at Triple Eight, we’re on the front foot and we have a crack and lead with our gut feel, and it seemed right to give Broc the opportunity.

"Of course, there’s an element of skill, but more importantly than that, certainly for me, is you need someone with good morals and a good attitude who knows the definition of hard work.

"Broc ticks all of those boxes, but now it’s up to us to make sure we give him a fantastic car and build a fantastic team around him.”

shares
comments
Supercars poised for ownership structure change

Previous article

Supercars poised for ownership structure change
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

After Daytona near-win, NASCAR disqualifies Chris Buescher

2
MotoGP

Rossi "very sad" with difficult final British MotoGP appearance

14 h
3
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins rain-ruined Belgian GP

4
Vintage

The Racers Group brings winning Porsches to Rennsport IV

5
Supercars

New Mustang likely to join Supercars in 2023

Latest news
Feeney to replace Whincup at Triple Eight
SUPC

Feeney to replace Whincup at Triple Eight

1 h
Supercars poised for ownership structure change
Video Inside
SUPC

Supercars poised for ownership structure change

21 h
Supercars won't mandate COVID-19 vaccination
SUPC

Supercars won't mandate COVID-19 vaccination

22 h
Supercars wants 'premium' Bathurst GT event in 2022
Intercontinental GT Challenge

Supercars wants 'premium' Bathurst GT event in 2022

Aug 27, 2021
Winton restart to Supercars season "challenged"
SUPC

Winton restart to Supercars season "challenged"

Aug 26, 2021
Latest videos
Supercars: Upcoming sale to change series ownership structure 00:35
Supercars
14 h

Supercars: Upcoming sale to change series ownership structure

Supercars committed to remaining 2021 rounds 01:03
Supercars
Aug 23, 2021

Supercars committed to remaining 2021 rounds

Supercars: Murphy/Stanaway wildcard hinges on NZ bubble 00:44
Supercars
Aug 20, 2021

Supercars: Murphy/Stanaway wildcard hinges on NZ bubble

Supercars: Bathurst 1000 date controversy 00:57
Supercars
Aug 11, 2021

Supercars: Bathurst 1000 date controversy

Triple Eight Race Engineering Bathurst 1000 wildcard test day 02:16
Supercars
Aug 10, 2021

Triple Eight Race Engineering Bathurst 1000 wildcard test day

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars poised for ownership structure change
Video Inside
Supercars

Supercars poised for ownership structure change

Supercars won't mandate COVID-19 vaccination
Supercars

Supercars won't mandate COVID-19 vaccination

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime
Supercars

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Jamie Whincup More from
Jamie Whincup
Triple Eight to unveil new driver next week
Supercars

Triple Eight to unveil new driver next week

Whincup says replacement will be named this month
Supercars

Whincup says replacement will be named this month

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime
Supercars

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Triple Eight Race Engineering More from
Triple Eight Race Engineering
'Faded habits' helping Ingall in Supercars comeback
Supercars

'Faded habits' helping Ingall in Supercars comeback

Red Bull signs new Triple Eight Supercars deal
Supercars

Red Bull signs new Triple Eight Supercars deal

Chevrolet Supercars V8 makes testing debut
Video Inside
Supercars

Chevrolet Supercars V8 makes testing debut

Trending Today

After Daytona near-win, NASCAR disqualifies Chris Buescher
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

After Daytona near-win, NASCAR disqualifies Chris Buescher

Rossi "very sad" with difficult final British MotoGP appearance
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi "very sad" with difficult final British MotoGP appearance

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins rain-ruined Belgian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins rain-ruined Belgian GP

The Racers Group brings winning Porsches to Rennsport IV
Vintage Vintage

The Racers Group brings winning Porsches to Rennsport IV

New Mustang likely to join Supercars in 2023
Supercars Supercars

New Mustang likely to join Supercars in 2023

Susquehanna results 2005-06-23
Sprint Sprint

Susquehanna results 2005-06-23

Susquehanna results 2005-05-19
Sprint Sprint

Susquehanna results 2005-05-19

Lincoln Speedway Results 98-04-25
Sprint Sprint

Lincoln Speedway Results 98-04-25

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020

Latest news

Feeney to replace Whincup at Triple Eight
Supercars Supercars

Feeney to replace Whincup at Triple Eight

Supercars poised for ownership structure change
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Supercars poised for ownership structure change

Supercars won't mandate COVID-19 vaccination
Supercars Supercars

Supercars won't mandate COVID-19 vaccination

Supercars wants 'premium' Bathurst GT event in 2022
Intercontinental GT Challenge Intercontinental GT Challenge

Supercars wants 'premium' Bathurst GT event in 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.