Subscribe
Previous / Tasmania Supercars: Brown storms to Saturday pole
Supercars / Symmons Plains News

Fiery Supercars drivers' briefing in Tasmania

There was fireworks in the Supercars drivers' briefing ahead of the Tasmania SuperSprint.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
MH2_7636.JPG

The pre-event briefing featured a heated discussion regarding racing etiquette off the back of the Perth SuperSprint earlier this month.

Race 1 in Perth sparked controversy when Shane van Gisbergen and Brodie Kostecki ended up locked in a panel-rubbing battle for the race win.

Van Gisbergen won the race after making a forceful move on Kostecki, who had been aggressively defending the lead.

Kostecki's Erebus team then unsuccessfully protested the result based on contact from van Gisbergen.

That was something Erebus CEO Barry Ryan later explained was a means of clarifying what is and isn't allowed in terms of contact.

It appears more clarity was sought in Friday's evening's drivers' briefing in Tasmania, where it's understood that Ryan and driving standards advisor Craig Baird were involved in a heated exchange.

Ryan was asked about the briefing during the Fox Sports broadcast today, indicating that a clear picture of the rules of engagement had been painted.

And that picture, he says, is that it's open slather.

"I got the microphone shoved in my face so I had to make up some crap," said Ryan.

"We just wanted some clarity, in front of all the drivers, over what happened in Perth and make sure we know what we can and can't do in racing.

"We're pretty clear now what we can do – it's pretty much open slather."

The first of three races in Tasmania starts at 3:50pm local time today.

shares
comments

Tasmania Supercars: Brown storms to Saturday pole
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Tasmania Supercars: Brown wins, drama for title contenders

Tasmania Supercars: Brown wins, drama for title contenders

Supercars
Symmons Plains

Tasmania Supercars: Brown wins, drama for title contenders Tasmania Supercars: Brown wins, drama for title contenders

Tasmania Supercars: Brown storms to Saturday pole

Tasmania Supercars: Brown storms to Saturday pole

Supercars
Symmons Plains

Tasmania Supercars: Brown storms to Saturday pole Tasmania Supercars: Brown storms to Saturday pole

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Dixon admits Indy 500 qualifying "compromised" by engine swap

Dixon admits Indy 500 qualifying "compromised" by engine swap

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

Dixon admits Indy 500 qualifying "compromised" by engine swap Dixon admits Indy 500 qualifying "compromised" by engine swap

Former Alpine F1 boss Budkowski behind A1 GP revival bid

Former Alpine F1 boss Budkowski behind A1 GP revival bid

Misc General

Former Alpine F1 boss Budkowski behind A1 GP revival bid Former Alpine F1 boss Budkowski behind A1 GP revival bid

Indy 500: Kanaan fastest in Saturday morning practice at 233mph

Indy 500: Kanaan fastest in Saturday morning practice at 233mph

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

Indy 500: Kanaan fastest in Saturday morning practice at 233mph Indy 500: Kanaan fastest in Saturday morning practice at 233mph

Sato: Why being “super-fast” in Indy 500 qualifying can be “way too fast”

Sato: Why being “super-fast” in Indy 500 qualifying can be “way too fast”

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

Sato: Why being “super-fast” in Indy 500 qualifying can be “way too fast” Sato: Why being “super-fast” in Indy 500 qualifying can be “way too fast”

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe