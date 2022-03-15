Tickets Subscribe
Supercars News

Fiore returns to Brad Jones Racing for Bathurst

Brad Jones Racing has re-signed experienced co-driver Dean Fiore for the 2022 Bathurst 1000.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Fiore returns to Brad Jones Racing for Bathurst
Listen to this article

Fiore will join the Albury-based Supercars squad for a second consecutive Great Race campaign after partnering Todd Hazelwood last year.

This time he will be paired with new BJR signing Bryce Fullwood, a driver Fiore knows well from the 2019 enduro season when they were both Kelly Racing co-drivers.

Fiore will also be reunited with engineer Phil Keed, who we worked with as Scott Pye's Bathurst 1000 co-driver in 2020.

“It’s going to be great to drive alongside Bryce this year," said Fiore.

"I met him when he was driving for Nissan driving with Andre [Heimgartner] and I’ve been following his career ever since.

"He seems like a great young bloke and he’s a rising star of the sport.

"I'm also very familiar with Phil Keed and worked with him when I was driving with Scott Pye. I absolutely loved working with Phil and we got along great, so that combination of Bryce and Phil Keed is one I'm going to be watching with interest as we get closer to the pointy end of the season.

"I’m really looking forward to working with them both.”

Fullwood welcomed Fiore and his 12 years of Great Race experience to the line-up.

“I feel like 2022 is shaping up to have so much potential for us and driving alongside someone like Dean with his experience is going to be great," he said.

"I’m really excited to see what we can achieve together.”

Fiore's best Bathurst 1000 finishes are a pair of sixth places, one in 2017 with Michael Caruso in a Nissan and another with Pye in 2020.

Last year he and Hazelwood finished a credible eighth in the #14 BJR entry.

Fullwood, meanwhile, has a best Great Race finish of fifth place, which he achieved with Warren Luff as his co-driver at Walkinshaw Andretti United last year.

BJR now has three of its four 2021 Bathurst 1000 drivers locked in, with Dale Wood to partner Heimgartner and Jordan Boys paired with Macauley Jones.

