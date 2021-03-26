Supercars
Supercars team owner Walkinshaw contracted COVID-19
Supercars / Breaking news

Fiore joins Hazelwood for Bathurst 1000

By:

Brad Jones Racing has confirmed that Dean Fiore will partner Todd Hazelwood at the 2021 Bathurst 1000.

Fiore joins Hazelwood for Bathurst 1000

The 37-year-old endurance specialist has been snapped up by the Albury-based squad to make what will be his 13th Bathurst 1000 start.

He'll be teamed with full-timer Hazelwood, who will line up for his fifth crack at the Great Race.

“I’m very excited to be teaming up with Todd and BJR,” said Fiore.

“I’ve been watching the races and keeping up with Todd’s progress. A lot of people in motorsport speak very highly of Todd; I like working with people that have a good reputation in the sport. I’m keen to build on our relationship throughout the year and can’t wait for Bathurst. Hopefully it’s a successful one for us.

Read Also:

“I’m looking forward to getting over to the Workshop in Albury as soon as I can. I’ve got a strong connection with Albury, with my wife growing up there and [it's where] we got married. My father-in-law still resides there on the farm and my family and I look forward to going there as much as we can.

"I’ll be in the workshop with Todd and the team as much as I physically can in the lead up to Bathurst."

Hazelwood added: “Dean has a huge amount of knowledge and experience in the Supercars Championship and I think we’ll make a really strong combination for the great race.

“2021 is my best opportunity yet at the Mountain and I’m really excited to see what we can achieve together.”

Fiore's BJR move comes after a single Bathurst campaign with Team 18, he and Scott Pye combining to finish a fine sixth last October.

That equalled Fiore's best Bathurst result, matching what he and Michael Caruso achieved for Nissan Motorsport back in 2017.

Fiore is the third of BJR's enduro drivers to be locked in, with Dale Wood already confirmed alongside Nick Percat and Chris Pither with Macauley Jones.

