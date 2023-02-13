Subscribe
Previous / MSR unveils 2023 Camaro Supercars Next / Mostert WAU Mustang livery unveiled
Supercars News

First Walkinshaw Ford Mustang revealed

Walkinshaw Andretti United has pulled the covers off its first Mustang since its switch to Ford.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
First Walkinshaw Ford Mustang revealed
Listen to this article

The Supercars squad, famous for its ties to General Motors and Holden, will race Fords for the first time this year thanks to new factory deal.

The first Walkinshaw Mustang has now been formally launched with the covers coming off Nick Percat's #2 entry.

Percat will continue to be backed by insurance firm NTI, which also owns Truck Assist, the naming rights backer for Matt Stone Racing.

Mobil 1 will continue as the co-naming rights backer of WAU as a whole with the signage integrated into a 'GT stripe' that runs up the bonnet and across the roof of the white-and-silver Percat Mustang.

The livery will make its on-track debut when Percat shakes his new car down at Winton on Wednesday.

“The Mobil 1 NTI Racing Mustang looks incredible; the white base is really clean and the car itself looks so tough," said Percat.

“The team have put in some crazy hours and made a lot of sacrifices to get it to this point, so I can’t thank them enough.

"We’ve seen Gen3 take shape pretty rapidly at the workshop to be able to get behind the wheel now is exciting.

“A huge thank you to all our partners, existing and new, that have made this possible. The continuity is incredible, and I’m really proud to represent them all in the new era.

"To be a part of Mobil 1’s 30th year with the team is unbelievable, and the support from NTI I’ve had has been amazing.

“I'm really looking forward to getting our heads around these new cars as quickly as possible and seeing what we can do.”

WAU team principal Bruce Stewart added: “We’ve all been working towards these cars for so long now that to see it in the flesh, looking so good, is a bit surreal to be honest.

"Our Team has been incredible with their dedication and commitment in getting here.

“We wouldn’t be in this position without the support of all our partners. 2023 is Mobil 1’s 30th year with our team which is just incredible, NTI have been a huge supporter of our team, but everywhere you look on these cars there are fantastic partners like Morris in their 13th with us now, who are intrinsically linked in the business and Valo who joined us mid last year and have done wonderful things for our sport.

“The fact we’ve had nearly every single partner recommit to us is the loyalty we love, and everyone in this business appreciated their support, as well as the new partners who have come on board who we are excited to work with.

“It’s getting very real now, I can’t wait to see the Mobil 1 NTI Racing Ford Mustang GT on track on Wednesday, and to get the season underway.”

WAU will unveil Chaz Mostert's livery later this evening.

 

 

 

 

shares
comments

MSR unveils 2023 Camaro Supercars

Mostert WAU Mustang livery unveiled

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
BJR Camaros hit the track

BJR Camaros hit the track

Supercars

BJR Camaros hit the track BJR Camaros hit the track

Supercars trialling Gen3 wheel nut fix

Supercars trialling Gen3 wheel nut fix

Supercars

Supercars trialling wheel nut fix Supercars trialling Gen3 wheel nut fix

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

How Courtney found his dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Nick Percat More from
Nick Percat
Percat undergoes pre-season driver coaching

Percat undergoes pre-season driver coaching

Supercars

Pre-season coaching for Percat Percat undergoes pre-season driver coaching

Famous Holden livery revived for Adelaide

Famous Holden livery revived for Adelaide

Supercars
Adelaide

Famous Holden livery revived Famous Holden livery revived for Adelaide

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Walkinshaw Andretti United More from
Walkinshaw Andretti United
Mostert WAU Mustang livery unveiled

Mostert WAU Mustang livery unveiled

Supercars

Mostert WAU Mustang livery unveiled Mostert WAU Mustang livery unveiled

WAU poaches Porsche talent for Super2

WAU poaches Porsche talent for Super2

Supercars

WAU lands Porsche talent for Super2 WAU poaches Porsche talent for Super2

Walkinshaw confirms Super2 return

Walkinshaw confirms Super2 return

Supercars

Walkinshaw confirms Super2 return Walkinshaw confirms Super2 return

Latest news

How McLaren has optimised MCL60 F1 design cues from Red Bull

How McLaren has optimised MCL60 F1 design cues from Red Bull

Formula 1

How McLaren has optimised MCL60 F1 design cues from Red Bull How McLaren has optimised MCL60 F1 design cues from Red Bull

Webber told Piastri not to underestimate F1

Webber told Piastri not to underestimate F1

Formula 1

Webber told Piastri not to underestimate F1 Webber told Piastri not to underestimate F1

Is Honda really as strong as it looks in SUPER GT testing?

Is Honda really as strong as it looks in SUPER GT testing?

SGT Super GT

Is Honda really as strong as it looks in SUPER GT testing? Is Honda really as strong as it looks in SUPER GT testing?

BJR Camaros hit the track

BJR Camaros hit the track

SUPC Supercars

BJR Camaros hit the track BJR Camaros hit the track

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Our most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Courtney found his dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why a teenager is replacing the GOAT Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Randle reflects on cancer fight How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Supercars' paddle problem explained How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars force? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be a ruthless team boss? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.