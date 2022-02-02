Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Indigenous liveries compulsory for Supercars teams
Supercars News

Ford drivers: Gen3 Mustang lacks rear grip

By:

Tim Slade and James Courtney both noted a lack of rear grip as a key difference between the current spec and Gen3 Ford Mustang Supercars.

Ford drivers: Gen3 Mustang lacks rear grip
Listen to this article

The experienced pair got their first proper taste of the prototype Gen3 Mustang during yesterday's Queensland Raceway test.

Courtney took part in the morning session before handing over to Slade in the afternoon.

They were joined on track by Triple Eight drivers Shane van Gisbergen and Broc Feeney in the prototype Chevrolet Camaro.

The new cars are designed to produce significantly less downforce in a bid to improve racing, with early testing feedback suggesting the aero balance of the Mustang produces oversteer and the Camaro understeer.

That was certainly the experience of Slade and Courtney, who both referenced the new Mustang's lack of rear grip compared to the current-spec Mustang.

Slade did, however, concede that the high ambient temperatures – nearing 40 degrees Celsius – may have played a role in the lack of grip.

The cars were also fitted with the latest spec super soft Dunlop tyre, which has been geared towards higher degradation.

"I guess there are a lot [of differences],” Slade told the Supercars website when asked to compare the existing and new cars.

“It's not chalk and cheese, but the throttle is different, and the power delivery is a lot different.

“How the engine makes it power, and the torque is a lot different, also in its current form. But I know there’s more work to do. The steering feels quite a bit different.

“The big thing is that it lacks is a massive amount of rear grip.

“On a hot day at Queensland Raceway, it kind of gets worse and worse.

“So, you end up with a big lack of rear grip at the end of the run as to what you had at the start.

“Probably just down to the lack of the downforce on the rear, but the throttle is definitely more aggressive, and the engine is more aggressive.

“If I had my current Supercar here right now and I jumped back in it [after driving the Gen3 car], it would feel like I’m driving a limo.”

The lack of grip caught Courtney out during his stint in the car, the 2010 series champion taking a harmless spin on the exit of Turn 5.

 

"It's very, very different," he said of the new car.

"The grip level is a lot lower, the aero balance... the car moves around so much more through Turns 1 and 2 here at Ipswich, high-speed corners.

"You're losing the rear whereas in the current cars you're driving with a lot of understeer. It makes it quite lively.

"Also without that rear downforce, on braking there's a lot of rear locking. The car is moving around a lot, which is interesting."

Having been a series regular since 2006, Courtney said the move to an all-new car was energising.

"It's fun to drive something different," he said.

"The cars have changed a lot over the time I've been in the category but it's always been a slow, slight change. Now we have a complete change, everything is different.

"It's fun, it sparks some energy.

"We've got a few dramas still. The power steering still isn't right, it's got a bit of a wave in it and a little bit of vibration, which the guys are working on.

"But that's what part of this testing is all about, to try and get rid of those little issues before we hit the ground running at the start of next season."

James Courtney, Tickford Racing

James Courtney, Tickford Racing

Photo by: Mark Horsburgh, Edge Photographics

shares
comments
Indigenous liveries compulsory for Supercars teams
Previous article

Indigenous liveries compulsory for Supercars teams
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Indigenous liveries compulsory for Supercars teams
Supercars

Indigenous liveries compulsory for Supercars teams

Supercars cuts wildcard allocations
Supercars

Supercars cuts wildcard allocations

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney More from
James Courtney
Courtney signs multi-year Tickford Supercars deal
Supercars

Courtney signs multi-year Tickford Supercars deal

Rugby mishap leaves Courtney with a broken shoulder
Supercars

Rugby mishap leaves Courtney with a broken shoulder

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney Prime
Supercars

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

Latest news

Ford drivers: Gen3 Mustang lacks rear grip
Supercars Supercars

Ford drivers: Gen3 Mustang lacks rear grip

Indigenous liveries compulsory for Supercars teams
Supercars Supercars

Indigenous liveries compulsory for Supercars teams

Supercars cuts wildcard allocations
Supercars Supercars

Supercars cuts wildcard allocations

Supercars adds more super soft rounds for 2022
Supercars Supercars

Supercars adds more super soft rounds for 2022

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.