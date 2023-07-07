Ford Supercars teams still disgruntled with aero

The 11 Mustangs in the field all rolled out with a new rear aero package in practice today off the back of a post-Darwin parity review.

The rear wing was repositioned and fitted with a small gurney flap while the boot spoiler was made taller and wider.

That gave hope to the Ford teams that issues with rear aero balance, and subsequently rear tyre life.

Initially the new package prompted concerns from some Chevrolet teams with fears that it would give the Ford drivers too much of an advantage.

However, come Friday evening it is a number of Ford teams that are unhappy after the first two practice sessions with the new package.

Opinions expressed to Motorsport.com ranged from the package not making any difference, to the drivability of the car being worse than before.

There were just two Ford drivers in the top 10 in practice 1 and three in practice 2, Cam Waters the only driver to make the top three.

It's understood that extensions to the wing, to effectively make it wider, were trialled by both Tickford and Ford homologation team Dick Johnson Racing last week.

The extensions were seemingly in the mix to be used given Supercars announced that the width of the wing would change in its own press release.

However the width didn't change, suggesting the decision to stick with the original width was made following DJR's back-to-back test at Queensland Raceway.

Theories that could help solve the issue are now unable to be checked in Townsville given the next session is qualifying for race 1.

There was a flurry of activity around the Ford garages following practice 2 this evening, including a meeting between Supercars CEO Shane Howard, Head of Motorsport Adrian Burgess, Walkinshaw Andretti United co-owner Ryan Walkinshaw, WAU team principal Bruce Stewart, Tickford co-owner Rod Nash and Tickford CEO Tim Edwards.

Waters offered a somewhat diplomatic take on the issue when speaking on the record following practice, suggesting that set-ups used to mask the previous issues were affecting the cars with the new package.

"Everyone was telling me how much downforce I was going to get and I got out there and I was P20. It was a bit of a shock in practice 1," he said.

"It's been pretty evident that the Fords have been struggling under brakes and to the corner. A lot of our set-up traits, all the Fords would have been trying to tune that out of the cars.

"It's awesome that Supercars found a few things wrong and it wasn't us Ford drivers going crazy. It's definitely a different package. We're just kind of undoing a few things we were doing to mask out issues before.

"It wasn't just bolt on some grip and away you go.”

A sterner test, and a better opportunity to understand the competitiveness of the Mustang and the Camaro, will be tomorrow afternoon’s opening 250-kilometre race around the Reid Park circuit.