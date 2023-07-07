Subscribe
Previous / Jack Miller takes Supercars ride with van Gisbergen
Supercars / Townsville News

Ford Supercars teams still disgruntled with aero

The new Ford aero package looks to have done little to ease parity concerns in the Supercars paddock after debuting in Townsville today.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Cam Waters, Tickford Ford Mustang

The 11 Mustangs in the field all rolled out with a new rear aero package in practice today off the back of a post-Darwin parity review.

The rear wing was repositioned and fitted with a small gurney flap while the boot spoiler was made taller and wider.

That gave hope to the Ford teams that issues with rear aero balance, and subsequently rear tyre life.

Initially the new package prompted concerns from some Chevrolet teams with fears that it would give the Ford drivers too much of an advantage.

However, come Friday evening it is a number of Ford teams that are unhappy after the first two practice sessions with the new package. 

Opinions expressed to Motorsport.com ranged from the package not making any difference, to the drivability of the car being worse than before.

There were just two Ford drivers in the top 10 in practice 1 and three in practice 2, Cam Waters the only driver to make the top three. 

It's understood that extensions to the wing, to effectively make it wider, were trialled by both Tickford and Ford homologation team Dick Johnson Racing last week.

The extensions were seemingly in the mix to be used given Supercars announced that the width of the wing would change in its own press release.

However the width didn't change, suggesting the decision to stick with the original width was made following DJR's back-to-back test at Queensland Raceway.

Theories that could help solve the issue are now unable to be checked in Townsville given the next session is qualifying for race 1.

There was a flurry of activity around the Ford garages following practice 2 this evening, including a meeting between Supercars CEO Shane Howard, Head of Motorsport Adrian Burgess, Walkinshaw Andretti United co-owner Ryan Walkinshaw, WAU team principal Bruce Stewart, Tickford co-owner Rod Nash and Tickford CEO Tim Edwards. 

Waters offered a somewhat diplomatic take on the issue when speaking on the record following practice, suggesting that set-ups used to mask the previous issues were affecting the cars with the new package. 

"Everyone was telling me how much downforce I was going to get and I got out there and I was P20. It was a bit of a shock in practice 1," he said.

"It's been pretty evident that the Fords have been struggling under brakes and to the corner. A lot of our set-up traits, all the Fords would have been trying to tune that out of the cars. 

"It's awesome that Supercars found a few things wrong and it wasn't us Ford drivers going crazy. It's definitely a different package. We're just kind of undoing a few things we were doing to mask out issues before. 

"It wasn't just bolt on some grip and away you go.”

A sterner test, and a better opportunity to understand the competitiveness of the Mustang and the Camaro, will be tomorrow afternoon’s opening 250-kilometre race around the Reid Park circuit. 

shares
comments

Jack Miller takes Supercars ride with van Gisbergen
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Wind tunnel testing next step for Supercars

Wind tunnel testing next step for Supercars

Supercars
Townsville

Wind tunnel testing next step for Supercars Wind tunnel testing next step for Supercars

Parity woes continue for Ford Supercars drivers

Parity woes continue for Ford Supercars drivers

Supercars
Townsville

Parity woes continue for Ford Supercars drivers Parity woes continue for Ford Supercars drivers

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

F1 live: Follow final British GP practice as it happens

F1 live: Follow final British GP practice as it happens

F1 Formula 1
British GP

F1 live: Follow final British GP practice as it happens F1 live: Follow final British GP practice as it happens

WEC Monza: Peugeot beats Ferrari to lead final practice

WEC Monza: Peugeot beats Ferrari to lead final practice

WEC WEC
Monza

WEC Monza: Peugeot beats Ferrari to lead final practice WEC Monza: Peugeot beats Ferrari to lead final practice

Mercedes reveals involvement in Brad Pitt's F1 movie

Mercedes reveals involvement in Brad Pitt's F1 movie

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Mercedes reveals involvement in Brad Pitt's F1 movie Mercedes reveals involvement in Brad Pitt's F1 movie

F3 Britain: Colapinto takes first win of 2023

F3 Britain: Colapinto takes first win of 2023

F3 FIA F3
Silverstone

F3 Britain: Colapinto takes first win of 2023 F3 Britain: Colapinto takes first win of 2023

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe