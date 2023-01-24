Ford tight-lipped following latest Gen3 test

Listen to this article

The quest to ease concerns from Ford over the parity between the two models continued with a critical comparison test at Queensland Raceway.

The test itself was controlled by Supercars with homologation teams Triple Eight (GM) and Dick Johnson Racing (Dick Johnson Racing) assisting with the running of the cars.

Representatives from all Ford teams were also on hand for the test.

Shane van Gisbergen and Broc Feeney drove the Camaro while Anton De Pasquale, James Courtney and Garth Tander cycled through the Mustang.

For the latter it was his first drive of a Ford Supercar since 1997.

Set-ups and tyre sets were tightly controlled during the QR test to ensure performance data was comparative.

As it stands both Ford and Supercars are remaining tight-lipped on the outcome of the test, with plans to release a public statement later this week.

Motorsport.com understands that all parties were satisfied with the data collated from the test, however that doesn't necessarily mean peace over parity between Ford and Supercars has been declared.

It is also thought that no firm decision over whether more runway testing, similar to that used for the VCAT aero homologation testing, will be required before the cars are formally homologated has been made.

There have been concerns over parity from the Ford side since the seventh-generation version of the Mustang Supercar was launched at the Bathurst 1000 last October.

There have been reports of the Camaro being significantly quicker in a straight line, with the VCAT that took place in November doing little to ease Ford's concerns.

Testing with the Ford prototype to verify throttle mapping took place at QR last week ahead of the performance comparison on Monday.

Teams on both side of the manufacturer divide are currently scrambling through their Gen3 builds with testing, at least for the Queensland-based teams, set to kick off at the end of this month.

Some of the team south of the QLD border aren't expecting to be on track with their Gen3 cars until the middle of February – just weeks out from the opening round of the 2023 season in Newcastle.