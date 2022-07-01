Tickets Subscribe
Indigenous liveries to return in Townsville
Supercars News

Fourth wildcard joins Bathurst 1000 field

A fourth wildcard entry has been added to the Bathurst 1000 field thanks to Matt Chanda Motorsport.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Fourth wildcard joins Bathurst 1000 field
Listen to this article

The Super2 squad will field a Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden for Chahda himself and a yet-to-be-named second driver.

The Great Race will mark Chahda's long-awaited main game debut after a lengthy stint in the second-tier. He was poised to race full-time in the main game with LD Motorsport in 2017 only to be refused a Superlicence exemption from Motorsport Australia.

Chahda's father Amin will be Team Principal for the Bathurst wildcard while MCM has enlisted renowned engineer Wally Storey as Team Manager.

“We are delighted that Supercars has granted us a wildcard for Bathurst," said Amin Chahda.

"Our family has shared Matt’s dream of driving in the main game, and after six seasons in Super2, we will do everything in our power to make his debut a success.

“We would like to thank [team boss] Bruce Stewart and the team at WAU for their support in providing one of their chassis and engines to support this entry.”

Matt Chahda added: “As drivers we aspire to take part in Australia’s Great Race. To have the opportunity this year is an absolute highlight for me.

"My sincere thanks to my MCM family, sponsors, Supercars and WAU for helping make this a reality for me.”

This is the fourth one-off entry to be entered for the Bathurst 1000 this year which puts the field at a minimum of 29 cars.

Other wildcards will come from Triple Eight (Craig Lowndes/Declan Fraser), Erebus Motorsport (Richie Stanaway/Greg Murphy) and Anderson Motorsport (Michael Anderson/TBA).

The Bathurst 1000 will take place on October 6-9.

Indigenous liveries to return in Townsville
Indigenous liveries to return in Townsville
