Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Foxtel to show Supercars for free – report

shares
comments
Foxtel to show Supercars for free – report
By:

Supercars will be part of Foxtel's new 'freemium' strategy with its Kayo streaming service, according to a local report.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the pay TV network will allow non-subscribers to watch certain sports and games through Kayo in the future, Supercars specifically mentioned as part of the planned offering.

The could open the door for the biggest free-to-watch presence for the category since the first Foxtel/Fox Sports deal started in 2015.

"That will give rise to much more reach," Foxtel boss Patrick Delany told the SMH of the 'freemium' strategy.

"It means that if you are pausing your subscription... you'll now continue to have action and access to some live sports but also an array of our repeats, scores and stats."

Foxtel has been the primary Supercars broadcaster since 2015, recently signing a new $200 million deal that will run until the end of 2025.

Since Foxtel took over the rights, live free-to-air coverage has been limited to a handful of races on Network Ten, although the Seven Network is set to take over the FTA under the new deal.

Royal Australian Mint launches Supercars coins

Previous article

Royal Australian Mint launches Supercars coins
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Baja 1000 entries
Score Score / News

Baja 1000 entries

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Tulsa Shootout summary 2006-12-29
Kart Kart / News

Tulsa Shootout summary 2006-12-29

IRL: Orlando New 3.5L IRL Oldsmobile Test
IndyCar IndyCar / News

IRL: Orlando New 3.5L IRL Oldsmobile Test

Andretti aims for five IndyCars, four Indy Lights cars in 2021
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Andretti aims for five IndyCars, four Indy Lights cars in 2021

Wolff: F1 not promoting hybrid engines well enough
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: F1 not promoting hybrid engines well enough

Ricciardo reveals tattoo details after winning F1 podium bet
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo reveals tattoo details after winning F1 podium bet

F1 set to revisit reverse grid sprint race plan
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 set to revisit reverse grid sprint race plan

Latest news

Foxtel to show Supercars for free – report
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Foxtel to show Supercars for free – report

Royal Australian Mint launches Supercars coins
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Royal Australian Mint launches Supercars coins

COVID-19 found in sewage after the Bathurst 1000
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

COVID-19 found in sewage after the Bathurst 1000

Supercars targeting $350,000 cars with Gen3
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars targeting $350,000 cars with Gen3

Trending

1
Road racing

FCS: Montreal Friday practice times

2
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

3
Kart

Tulsa Shootout results 2005-12-30

4
IndyCar

IRL: Orlando New 3.5L IRL Oldsmobile Test

5
Formula 1

Top 5: Biggest winning margins in F1 history

Latest news

Foxtel to show Supercars for free – report
Supercars

Foxtel to show Supercars for free – report

Royal Australian Mint launches Supercars coins
Supercars

Royal Australian Mint launches Supercars coins

COVID-19 found in sewage after the Bathurst 1000
Supercars

COVID-19 found in sewage after the Bathurst 1000

Supercars targeting $350,000 cars with Gen3
Supercars

Supercars targeting $350,000 cars with Gen3

Rogers: GRM was 'held to ransom' by Supercars
Supercars

Rogers: GRM was 'held to ransom' by Supercars

Latest videos

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars

A Father's Day like no other

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.